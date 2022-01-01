Fried pickles in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve fried pickles
More about Citizen Public House & Oyster Bar
Citizen Public House & Oyster Bar
1310 Boylston Street, Boston
|Spicy Fried Pickles & Peppers
|$9.00
Deep fried dill pickles chips and sliced hot peppers, served with a side of house ranch.
More about LoLa Burger Boston
LoLa Burger Boston
11 Fan Pier Boulevard, Boston
|Fried Dill Pickles
|$7.00
Secret Sauce
More about Boston Burger Company
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Boston Burger Company
1100 Boylston st, boston
|Homemade Fried Pickles
|$10.00
with ranch dressing
More about Halftime Pizza - Boston
Halftime Pizza - Boston
115 causeway street, BOSTON
|Bean Town Fried Pickles
|$7.95
w/ Playoff Sauce
More about Union Park Pizza
Union Park Pizza
1405 Washington ST, Boston
|Fried Pickle Spears
|$8.99
Tangy, crispy, Tempura-battered and delicious! Crispy fried dill pickle chips served with a side of our homemade ranch sauce.
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.