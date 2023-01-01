Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried scallops in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve fried scallops

Tiki Rock image

 

Tiki Rock

2 Broad Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Sea Scallops$28.00
House Tartar Sauce, Fries
More about Tiki Rock
Item pic

SEAFOOD

The Barking Crab

88 Sleeper St, Boston

Avg 3.6 (4308 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Jumbo Scallop Platter (fried)!$33.00
served with tartar, fries & slaw
More about The Barking Crab
Banner pic

 

Victoria Seafood

1029 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
F14 腊味帶子炒饭Chinese Sausage & Scallop Fried Rice$13.95
F18 太极瑶柱炒饭 Dried Scallop & Egg White in X.O Sauce Fried Rice$17.95
S26 XO醬爆帶子 XO Sauce Stir Fry Scallop$21.50
More about Victoria Seafood
Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails image

 

Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails

118 Dorchester St., South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
FRIED Scallop$18.00
More about Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails

