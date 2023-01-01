Fried scallops in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve fried scallops
Tiki Rock
2 Broad Street, Boston
|Fried Sea Scallops
|$28.00
House Tartar Sauce, Fries
SEAFOOD
The Barking Crab
88 Sleeper St, Boston
|Jumbo Scallop Platter (fried)!
|$33.00
served with tartar, fries & slaw
Victoria Seafood
1029 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston
|F14 腊味帶子炒饭Chinese Sausage & Scallop Fried Rice
|$13.95
|F18 太极瑶柱炒饭 Dried Scallop & Egg White in X.O Sauce Fried Rice
|$17.95
|S26 XO醬爆帶子 XO Sauce Stir Fry Scallop
|$21.50
