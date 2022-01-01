Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fritters in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve fritters

Stats Bar and Grille image

 

Stats Bar and Grille

77 Dorchester St, South Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mac N' Cheese Fritters$10.00
creamy buffalo sauce
More about Stats Bar and Grille
Item pic

 

Blackbird Doughnuts® Cambridge Street

175 Cambridge Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
APPLE FRITTER$5.00
caramelized apples, cider glaze
More about Blackbird Doughnuts® Cambridge Street
Item pic

 

Sally's Sandwiches & Blackbird Doughnuts®

492 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
APPLE FRITTER$5.00
caramelized apples, cider glaze
More about Sally's Sandwiches & Blackbird Doughnuts®
Item pic

 

Saloniki

4 Kilmarnock st., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Zucchini Fritters Side$6.00
Zucchini Fritters Plate$14.59
zucchini fritters, brown rice, chopped salad, pita, garlic yogurt
More about Saloniki
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Local 149

149 P Street, Boston

Avg 4.1 (1203 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
PIMENTO CHEESE MAC FRITTERS$9.00
Sriracha
More about Local 149
Item pic

 

Blackbird Doughnuts® Kilmarnock Street

20 Kilmarnock Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
APPLE FRITTER$5.00
caramelized apples, cider glaze
More about Blackbird Doughnuts® Kilmarnock Street
Item pic

 

Kane's Donuts

90 Oliver Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Fritter$4.95
Our signature fritter dough cooks up crispy on the outside and with apples, cinnamon and spice in every soft bite. Then we bathe it in our signature honey glaze for a trifecta of flavor, sweetness and texture.
More about Kane's Donuts

Browse other tasty dishes in Boston

Coleslaw

Lamb Kebabs

Filet Mignon

Kimchi

Cobbler

Huevos Rancheros

Summer Rolls

Tikka Masala

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Boston to explore

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Boston to explore

From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (94 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Winthrop

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston