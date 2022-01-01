Fritters in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve fritters
Stats Bar and Grille
77 Dorchester St, South Boston
|Mac N' Cheese Fritters
|$10.00
creamy buffalo sauce
Blackbird Doughnuts® Cambridge Street
175 Cambridge Street, Boston
|APPLE FRITTER
|$5.00
caramelized apples, cider glaze
Sally's Sandwiches & Blackbird Doughnuts®
492 Tremont Street, Boston
|APPLE FRITTER
|$5.00
caramelized apples, cider glaze
Saloniki
4 Kilmarnock st., Boston
|Zucchini Fritters Side
|$6.00
|Zucchini Fritters Plate
|$14.59
zucchini fritters, brown rice, chopped salad, pita, garlic yogurt
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Local 149
149 P Street, Boston
|PIMENTO CHEESE MAC FRITTERS
|$9.00
Sriracha
Blackbird Doughnuts® Kilmarnock Street
20 Kilmarnock Street, Boston
|APPLE FRITTER
|$5.00
caramelized apples, cider glaze
