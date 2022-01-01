Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fudge in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve fudge

Capo Restaurant image

 

Capo Restaurant

443 West Broadway, South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caramel Fudge Tart$13.00
graham cracker shortbread, fudge biscuit, dulce de leche, gianduja mousse
More about Capo Restaurant
Item pic

 

Magnolia Bakery

200-299 Faneuil Hall Marketplace, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Double Fudge Brownie to go$3.50
A soft chewy chocolate brownie. Classic!
More about Magnolia Bakery
Item pic

 

Darryl's Corner Bar & Kitchen

604 Columbus Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fudge Caramel Brownie$5.00
Chocolate fudge brownie, caramel, shaved coconut
More about Darryl's Corner Bar & Kitchen
Fomu image

 

Fomu

655 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jar Hot Fudge$9.00
More about Fomu
Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant

425 West Broadway, South Boston

Avg 4.6 (9775 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Caramel Fudge Cheesecake$11.00
Graham Cracker, Vanilla Bean Cheesecake, Candied Pecans, Fudge Sauce, Salted Caramel
More about Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Boston

Whoopie Pies

Ceviche

Carbonara

Black Bean Burgers

Tomato Salad

Fried Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Quesadillas

Shrimp Quesadillas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Boston to explore

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Boston to explore

From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (94 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Winthrop

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston