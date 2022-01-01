Fudge in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve fudge
Capo Restaurant
443 West Broadway, South Boston
|Caramel Fudge Tart
|$13.00
graham cracker shortbread, fudge biscuit, dulce de leche, gianduja mousse
Magnolia Bakery
200-299 Faneuil Hall Marketplace, Boston
|Double Fudge Brownie to go
|$3.50
A soft chewy chocolate brownie. Classic!
Darryl's Corner Bar & Kitchen
604 Columbus Ave, Boston
|Fudge Caramel Brownie
|$5.00
Chocolate fudge brownie, caramel, shaved coconut
