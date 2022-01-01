Garden salad in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve garden salad
Dirty Water Dough - East Boston
20 MAVERICK STREET, BOSTON
|Garden Salad
|$7.00
Mesclun mix, cucumber, tomato, green peppers, artichokes, pickled red onion
Dirty Water Dough Co.
222 Newbury Street, Boston
|Garden Salad
|$7.00
Mesclun mix, cucumber, tomato, green peppers, artichokes, pickled red onion
|Garden Salad Catering
Mesclun mix, cucumber, tomato, green peppers, artichokes, pickled red onion
Max's Deli Cafe - Catering
151 Milk St, Boston
|Garden Salad
Mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, peppers and mushrooms. Served with italian and ranch dressing.
WRAPS • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Max's Deli Café
151 Milk St, Boston
|Garden Salad
|$9.95
Mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, peppers and mushrooms.
SANDWICHES
Americano Espresso Bar
155 Meridian St, East Boston
|Garden Salad
|$7.99
WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Viga Italian Eatery & Caterer
133 Pearl St, Boston
|Garden Salad (Small)
|$6.49
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, black olives, cucumbers, and carrots.
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Cornish Pasty Co
51A Massachusetts Ave, Boston
|Full Garden Salad
|$9.95
Romaine & red leaf lettuce, red onion, cucumber and cherry tomato. Served with a house lemon pesto dressing.
Cafe Services
10 St. James Ave, Boston
|Garden Salad
Fresh Mixed Baby Greens, Shredded Carrots, Grape Tomatoes, English Cucumbers and Shaved Red Onions
Tasty Burger
48 WINTER STREET, BOSTON
|GARDEN SALAD
|$4.75
Fresh mix of field greens, tomato, cucumber and carrot served with choice of dressing on the side.
Tasty Burger
1 NASHUA STREET, SUITE 121, BOSTON
|GARDEN SALAD
|$4.75
Fresh mix of field greens, tomato, cucumber and carrot served with choice of dressing on the side.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Bennett's Sandwich Shop
84 Peterborough St, Boston
|Garden Salad
|$7.49
little leaf mixed greens, tomato, pickles, onion, banana peppers, fresh peppers, and your choice of protein and dressing.
Sebastians
1 Harborside Drive, East Boston
|Side Garden Salad
Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots
Tasty Burger
145 Dartmouth Street, Boston
|GARDEN SALAD
|$4.75
Fresh mix of field greens, tomato, cucumber and carrot served with choice of dressing on the side.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Boston Burger Company
1100 Boylston st, boston
|Garden Salad
|$10.00
tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, iceberg lettuce
Halftime Pizza - Boston
115 causeway street, BOSTON
|Garden Salad W/ Chicken
|$8.49
|Garden Salad
|$8.95
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rocco's Cucina and Bar
450 Commercial St, Boston
|Garden Salad
|$9.95
Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes , Peppers & White Onions.
The Boston Sail Loft
80 Atlantic Ave, Boston
|Lg Garden Salad
|$8.50
Fresh greens, garden vegetables, cheese and bacon make up this light salad
|Sm Garden Salad
|$7.95
Fresh greens, garden vegetables, cheese and bacon make up this light salad
Tasty Burger
1301-1305 Boylston Street, Boston
|GARDEN SALAD
|$4.75
Fresh mix of field greens, tomato, cucumber and carrot served with choice of dressing on the side.
Phin Coffee House
10 High St, Boston
|GARDEN SALAD
|$11.50
Choice of Avocado/ Tofu, Romain lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, roasted squash, balsamic dressing with Feta cheese, and sesame seeds.
Deja Brew
704 East Broadway, South Boston
|Garden Salad
|$7.50
Chopped romaine lettuce with tomatoes and cucumber.
Royal Roast Beef and Seafood
752 Bennington Street, East Boston
|Garden Salad
|$9.00
Mixed greens with cherry tomato, cucumber, green pepper, red onion, celery and carrots.
Slate Bar & Grill - Boston
109 High Street, Boston
|Garden Salad
|$13.00
