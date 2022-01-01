Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Boston

Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve garden salad

Dirty Water Dough - East Boston image

 

Dirty Water Dough - East Boston

20 MAVERICK STREET, BOSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garden Salad$7.00
Mesclun mix, cucumber, tomato, green peppers, artichokes, pickled red onion
More about Dirty Water Dough - East Boston
Dirty Water Dough Co. image

 

Dirty Water Dough Co.

222 Newbury Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garden Salad$7.00
Mesclun mix, cucumber, tomato, green peppers, artichokes, pickled red onion
Garden Salad Catering
Mesclun mix, cucumber, tomato, green peppers, artichokes, pickled red onion
More about Dirty Water Dough Co.
Raso's Bar & Grille image

 

Raso's Bar & Grille

209 Mystic Avenue, Medofrd

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garden Salad$10.00
More about Raso's Bar & Grille
Antico Forno image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Antico Forno

93 SALEM ST, Boston

Avg 3.5 (1077 reviews)
Takeout
Garden Salad$13.00
More about Antico Forno
McKenna's Cafe image

SANDWICHES

McKenna's Cafe

109 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.2 (1369 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garden Salad$9.75
More about McKenna's Cafe
Item pic

 

Max's Deli Cafe - Catering

151 Milk St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garden Salad
Mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, peppers and mushrooms. Served with italian and ranch dressing.
More about Max's Deli Cafe - Catering
Max's Deli Café image

WRAPS • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Max's Deli Café

151 Milk St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1512 reviews)
Takeout
Garden Salad$9.95
Mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, peppers and mushrooms.
More about Max's Deli Café
Americano Espresso Bar image

SANDWICHES

Americano Espresso Bar

155 Meridian St, East Boston

Avg 4.3 (117 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garden Salad$7.99
More about Americano Espresso Bar
Viga Italian Eatery & Caterer image

WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Viga Italian Eatery & Caterer

133 Pearl St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garden Salad (Small)$6.49
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, black olives, cucumbers, and carrots.
More about Viga Italian Eatery & Caterer
Item pic

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Cornish Pasty Co

51A Massachusetts Ave, Boston

Avg 4.7 (915 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Full Garden Salad$9.95
Romaine & red leaf lettuce, red onion, cucumber and cherry tomato. Served with a house lemon pesto dressing.
More about Cornish Pasty Co
Item pic

 

Cafe Services

10 St. James Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garden Salad
Fresh Mixed Baby Greens, Shredded Carrots, Grape Tomatoes, English Cucumbers and Shaved Red Onions
More about Cafe Services
Item pic

 

Tasty Burger

48 WINTER STREET, BOSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
GARDEN SALAD$4.75
Fresh mix of field greens, tomato, cucumber and carrot served with choice of dressing on the side.
More about Tasty Burger
Item pic

 

Tasty Burger

1 NASHUA STREET, SUITE 121, BOSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
GARDEN SALAD$4.75
Fresh mix of field greens, tomato, cucumber and carrot served with choice of dressing on the side.
More about Tasty Burger
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Bennett's Sandwich Shop

84 Peterborough St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1601 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garden Salad$7.49
little leaf mixed greens, tomato, pickles, onion, banana peppers, fresh peppers, and your choice of protein and dressing.
More about Bennett's Sandwich Shop
Item pic

 

Sebastians

1 Harborside Drive, East Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Garden Salad
Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots
More about Sebastians
Item pic

 

Tasty Burger

145 Dartmouth Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
GARDEN SALAD$4.75
Fresh mix of field greens, tomato, cucumber and carrot served with choice of dressing on the side.
More about Tasty Burger
Boston Burger Company image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Boston Burger Company

1100 Boylston st, boston

Avg 4.4 (6189 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garden Salad$10.00
tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, iceberg lettuce
More about Boston Burger Company
Halftime Pizza - Boston image

 

Halftime Pizza - Boston

115 causeway street, BOSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garden Salad W/ Chicken$8.49
Garden Salad$8.95
More about Halftime Pizza - Boston
Mela image

 

Mela

578 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garden Salad$5.00
More about Mela
Rocco's Cucina and Bar image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rocco's Cucina and Bar

450 Commercial St, Boston

Avg 4.2 (454 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garden Salad$9.95
Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes , Peppers & White Onions.
More about Rocco's Cucina and Bar
The Boston Sail Loft image

 

The Boston Sail Loft

80 Atlantic Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lg Garden Salad$8.50
Fresh greens, garden vegetables, cheese and bacon make up this light salad
Sm Garden Salad$7.95
Fresh greens, garden vegetables, cheese and bacon make up this light salad
More about The Boston Sail Loft
Item pic

 

Tasty Burger

1301-1305 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GARDEN SALAD$4.75
Fresh mix of field greens, tomato, cucumber and carrot served with choice of dressing on the side.
More about Tasty Burger
Item pic

 

Phin Coffee House

10 High St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
GARDEN SALAD$11.50
Choice of Avocado/ Tofu, Romain lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, roasted squash, balsamic dressing with Feta cheese, and sesame seeds.
More about Phin Coffee House
Deja Brew image

 

Deja Brew

704 East Broadway, South Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garden Salad$7.50
Chopped romaine lettuce with tomatoes and cucumber.
More about Deja Brew
Royal Roast Beef and Seafood image

 

Royal Roast Beef and Seafood

752 Bennington Street, East Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garden Salad$9.00
Mixed greens with cherry tomato, cucumber, green pepper, red onion, celery and carrots.
More about Royal Roast Beef and Seafood
Restaurant banner

 

Slate Bar & Grill - Boston

109 High Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Garden Salad$13.00
More about Slate Bar & Grill - Boston
Salvatore's image

 

Salvatore's

545 Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Garden Salad$5.99
More about Salvatore's

