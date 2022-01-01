Garlic bread in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve garlic bread
More about Dirty Water Dough - East Boston
Dirty Water Dough - East Boston
20 MAVERICK STREET, BOSTON
|Dirty Garlic Cheesy Bread
|$9.00
A small pizza dough topped off with fresh garlic and extra mozzarella
More about Monica's Mercato
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE
Monica's Mercato
130 Salem St, Boston
|Garlic Bread
|$1.50
More about FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca
FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca
16 Derne Street, Boston
|GARLIC BREAD
|$4.00
More about Capo Restaurant
Capo Restaurant
443 West Broadway, South Boston
|Garlic Bread
|$8.00
black pepper & oregano ciabatta
More about Tony & Elaine's - North End
Tony & Elaine's - North End
111 North Washington Street, Boston
|Garlic Bread
|$7.99
mozzarella, herbs
More about D'Bennys Subs & More
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
D'Bennys Subs & More
1433 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Garlic Bread
|$4.50
