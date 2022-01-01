Garlic naan in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve garlic naan
More about Shanti
Shanti
1111 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Garlic Naan ( 10 Pc )
|$40.00
|Garlic Naan
|$2.00
|Garlic Naan
|$4.95
Unleavened flour bread stuffed with garlic and topped with fresh cilantro.
More about Shanti
Shanti
49 Warren St., Roxbury
|Garlic Naan
|$4.95
Unleavened flour bread stuffed with garlic and topped with fresh cilantro.
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.