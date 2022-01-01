Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic parmesan in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve garlic parmesan

South End Buttery image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

South End Buttery

312 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (5906 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Parmesan-Garlic Fries$9.00
More about South End Buttery
Nobility Hill Tavern image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Nobility Hill Tavern

423 Main St, Stoneham

Avg 4.3 (277 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Parmesan Fries$7.00
Lemon Herb Aioli
More about Nobility Hill Tavern
Savin Bar + Kitchen image

 

Savin Bar + Kitchen

112 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
9pcs Garlic Parmesan Wings - Thursday Only$13.00
More about Savin Bar + Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Boston

Steak Tip Subs

Curry Goat

Crispy Tofu

Pudding

Cannolis

Lemon Tarts

Tuna Sandwiches

Tortas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Boston to explore

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Boston to explore

From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (94 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Winthrop

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston