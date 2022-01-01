Glass noodles in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve glass noodles
Rutchada Thai Cuisine
153 Belgrade Ave, Roslindale
|GLASS NOODLE SOUP
|$5.95
Clear noodle, mix veggies in chicken broth. Topped with garlic oil.
NOODLES
Just Thai Kitchen - JTK
1512A Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Pad-Woon-Sen (Thai stir-fried glass noodle)
Low-Crab glass vermicelli (bean thread noodle) stir-fried with egg, napa cabbage, onion, scallion, carrot, celery, bean sprout in our light brown sauce.
