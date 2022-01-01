Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Glass noodles in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve glass noodles

Rutchada Thai Cuisine image

 

Rutchada Thai Cuisine

153 Belgrade Ave, Roslindale

Avg 4.5 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GLASS NOODLE SOUP$5.95
Clear noodle, mix veggies in chicken broth. Topped with garlic oil.
More about Rutchada Thai Cuisine
Item pic

NOODLES

Just Thai Kitchen - JTK

1512A Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.7 (935 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pad-Woon-Sen (Thai stir-fried glass noodle)
Low-Crab glass vermicelli (bean thread noodle) stir-fried with egg, napa cabbage, onion, scallion, carrot, celery, bean sprout in our light brown sauce.
More about Just Thai Kitchen - JTK
Restaurant banner

 

Xi'An Rougamo姑娘手西安小吃 - Downtown Crossing,Boston

417 Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Sour Glass Noodles Soup with Braised Chitterlings肥肠酸辣粉$12.95
More about Xi'An Rougamo姑娘手西安小吃 - Downtown Crossing,Boston

