Gnocchi in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve gnocchi

Bar Mezzana image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Bar Mezzana

360 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (3010 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Potato Gnocchi*$24.00
Our housemade potato gnocchi (contains flour) tossed with roasted eggplant and confit of tomato, fresh basil, and smoked mozzarella.
More about Bar Mezzana
GNOCCHI CACIO E PEPE image

NOODLES

MIDA

782 Tremont St., Boston

Avg 4.6 (1543 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GNOCCHI CACIO E PEPE$25.00
ricotta gnocchi, parmesan, pecorino, black pepper, lemon zest
More about MIDA
Consumer pic

 

Piattini

226 Newbury Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SPINACH GNOCCHI DINNER SIZE$22.00
Tomato, homemade pesto cream sauce
SPINACH GNOCCHI X$14.00
Tomato, homemade pesto cream sauce
More about Piattini
Antico Forno image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Antico Forno

93 SALEM ST, Boston

Avg 3.5 (1077 reviews)
Takeout
Gnocchi$24.00
VEGAN GNOCCHI$24.00
More about Antico Forno
The Tip Tap Room image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Tip Tap Room

138 Cambridge Street, Boston

Avg 4.3 (797 reviews)
Takeout
BOAR GNOCCHI$27.00
More about The Tip Tap Room
Capo Restaurant image

 

Capo Restaurant

443 West Broadway, South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gnocchi Lamb Ragu$28.00
charred tomato, basil
More about Capo Restaurant
Bacco Ristorante & Bar image

BBQ

Bacco Ristorante & Bar

107 Salem Street, Boston

Avg 4.3 (1031 reviews)
Takeout
Potato Gnocchi$22.99
More about Bacco Ristorante & Bar
GNOCCHI image

FRENCH FRIES

Sorellina

One Huntington Ave, Boston

Avg 4.7 (6161 reviews)
Takeout
GNOCCHI$36.00
potato dumplings, Maine lobster, Vermont butter
More about Sorellina
Item pic

 

Citizen Public House & Oyster Bar

1310 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baked Gnocchi "Mac & Cheese"$14.00
Homemade potato gnocchi baked in a cream sauce and topped with melted fontina & pecorino.
More about Citizen Public House & Oyster Bar
Ristorante Lucia image

 

Ristorante Lucia

415 Hanover St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Gnocchi Spezzatino$25.00
Gnocchi sautéed with capers, sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms and veal
More about Ristorante Lucia
Consumer pic

 

Tony & Elaine's - North End

111 North Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baked Gnocchi$19.99
mozzarella, marinara
More about Tony & Elaine's - North End
Gnocchi Bolognese image

SALADS

Prezza

24 Fleet Street, Boston

Avg 4.8 (2562 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gnocchi Bolognese$32.00
meat ragout , tomato, porcini cream and pecorino cheese
Gluten Free Gnocchi Bolognese$32.00
Homemade Gluten Free Gnocchi with Bolognese
Gluten Free Gnocchi Plum Tomato$28.00
Gluten Free Homemade Gnocchi with Plum Tomato Sauce
More about Prezza
Molinari's image

 

Molinari's

789 Adams Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gnocchi$19.00
More about Molinari's
Item pic

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rocco's Cucina and Bar

450 Commercial St, Boston

Avg 4.2 (454 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Eggplant Parm w/side gnocchi$22.95
Homemade Fried Eggplant Topped With Marinara Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese. Served With A side of Gnoochi
Gnocchi Sorrentina$18.95
Gnocchi pasta sauteed in a plum tomato sauce with basil and fresh mozzarella
More about Rocco's Cucina and Bar
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Local 149

149 P Street, Boston

Avg 4.1 (1203 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SHRIMP PESTO GNOCCHI$18.00
Basil pesto, cherry tomatoes, crispy onions.
More about Local 149
Scopa image

PIZZA • SALADS

Scopa

319 Hanover Street, Boston

Avg 4.4 (126 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Gnocchi al Forno$19.00
More about Scopa
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Orinoco: A Latin Kitchen

477 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.4 (1467 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Gnocchi$7.75
Malanga gnocchi in a trumpet mushroom cream.
More about Orinoco: A Latin Kitchen
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

State Street Provisions

255 State Street, Boston

Avg 4.3 (1195 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Potato Gnocchi$22.00
pork sugo, parmesan
More about State Street Provisions

