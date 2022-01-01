Gnocchi in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve gnocchi
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Bar Mezzana
360 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Potato Gnocchi*
|$24.00
Our housemade potato gnocchi (contains flour) tossed with roasted eggplant and confit of tomato, fresh basil, and smoked mozzarella.
NOODLES
MIDA
782 Tremont St., Boston
|GNOCCHI CACIO E PEPE
|$25.00
ricotta gnocchi, parmesan, pecorino, black pepper, lemon zest
Piattini
226 Newbury Street, Boston
|SPINACH GNOCCHI DINNER SIZE
|$22.00
Tomato, homemade pesto cream sauce
|SPINACH GNOCCHI X
|$14.00
Tomato, homemade pesto cream sauce
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Antico Forno
93 SALEM ST, Boston
|Gnocchi
|$24.00
|VEGAN GNOCCHI
|$24.00
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Tip Tap Room
138 Cambridge Street, Boston
|BOAR GNOCCHI
|$27.00
Capo Restaurant
443 West Broadway, South Boston
|Gnocchi Lamb Ragu
|$28.00
charred tomato, basil
BBQ
Bacco Ristorante & Bar
107 Salem Street, Boston
|Potato Gnocchi
|$22.99
FRENCH FRIES
Sorellina
One Huntington Ave, Boston
|GNOCCHI
|$36.00
potato dumplings, Maine lobster, Vermont butter
Citizen Public House & Oyster Bar
1310 Boylston Street, Boston
|Baked Gnocchi "Mac & Cheese"
|$14.00
Homemade potato gnocchi baked in a cream sauce and topped with melted fontina & pecorino.
Ristorante Lucia
415 Hanover St., Boston
|Gnocchi Spezzatino
|$25.00
Gnocchi sautéed with capers, sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms and veal
Tony & Elaine's - North End
111 North Washington Street, Boston
|Baked Gnocchi
|$19.99
mozzarella, marinara
SALADS
Prezza
24 Fleet Street, Boston
|Gnocchi Bolognese
|$32.00
meat ragout , tomato, porcini cream and pecorino cheese
|Gluten Free Gnocchi Bolognese
|$32.00
Homemade Gluten Free Gnocchi with Bolognese
|Gluten Free Gnocchi Plum Tomato
|$28.00
Gluten Free Homemade Gnocchi with Plum Tomato Sauce
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rocco's Cucina and Bar
450 Commercial St, Boston
|Eggplant Parm w/side gnocchi
|$22.95
Homemade Fried Eggplant Topped With Marinara Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese. Served With A side of Gnoochi
|Gnocchi Sorrentina
|$18.95
Gnocchi pasta sauteed in a plum tomato sauce with basil and fresh mozzarella
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Local 149
149 P Street, Boston
|SHRIMP PESTO GNOCCHI
|$18.00
Basil pesto, cherry tomatoes, crispy onions.
SEAFOOD
Orinoco: A Latin Kitchen
477 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|Gnocchi
|$7.75
Malanga gnocchi in a trumpet mushroom cream.
