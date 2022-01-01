Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Goat curry in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve goat curry

Item pic

 

Shanti

1111 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Goat Curry$18.95
Curry cooked with onion, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, onion, cumin, tumeric, coriander and chilli powder. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
More about Shanti
Item pic

 

Auntie Vie's Restaurant & Bakery

554 Dudley St, Dorchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Goat$14.00
A savory curry stew with pieces of goat. Cooked with peppers, onions, scallions, garlic, & ginger. It has a slight kick but not spicy.
More about Auntie Vie's Restaurant & Bakery
Shanti image

 

Shanti

49 Warren St., Roxbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Goat Curry$18.95
Curry cooked with onion, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, onion, cumin, tumeric, coriander and chilli powder. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
More about Shanti
Mela image

 

Mela

578 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Goat Curry$19.00
Goat Curry$19.00
More about Mela
Item pic

 

Murl's Kitchen

143 Washington St, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Curry Goat Plate.
More about Murl's Kitchen

