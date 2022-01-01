Greek salad in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve greek salad
Dirty Water Dough - East Boston
20 MAVERICK STREET, BOSTON
|Greek Salad
|$10.00
Baby spinach, romaine hearts, marinated cucumber, roasted red pepper, pepperoncini, feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomato
Flour Bakery Clarendon St
131 Clarendon Street, Boston
|chopped greek salad
|$12.00
chopped greek salad, roasted chicken, feta, chickpeas, kalamata olive, banana pepper, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green goddess dressing (gf, w/o nuts) all possible salads modifications are listed.
Penguin Pizza
735 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Greek Salad
|$9.00
Dirty Water Dough Co.
222 Newbury Street, Boston
|Greek Salad
|$10.00
Baby spinach, romaine hearts, marinated cucumber, roasted red pepper, pepperoncini, feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomato
|Greek Salad Catering
Chopped romaine, cherry tomatoes,
cucumbers, artichoke hearts, red bell peppers, red onions, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, crumbled Feta
Trident Booksellers & Cafe
338 Newbury St, Boston
|Greek Salad
|$11.95
Chickpeas, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, cucumber,
tomato, feta, and over fresh spinach
Max's Deli Cafe - Catering
151 Milk St, Boston
|Greek Salad
Our house lettuce blend with crumbled feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, bell peppers, and mushrooms. Served with greek dressing.
Max's Deli Café
151 Milk St, Boston
|Greek Salad Wrap with Chicken
|$12.95
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, olives, banana pepper, red onion, feta and greek dressing.
|Greek Salad
|$12.95
Mixed greens with crumbled feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, bell peppers, and mushrooms.
ReelHouse Boston Waterfront
6 New Street, East Boston
|Chopped Greek Salad
|$14.00
heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, feta, sherry vinaigrette
Aceituna Grill
57 Boston Wharf Road, Boston
|Side Greek Salad (GF) (V)
|$5.99
Our authentic Greek salad is filled with fresh juicy tomatoes, crunchy green peppers, and tasty cucumbers mixed with red onions, kalamata olives, hand-cut feta cheese, and tossed in just the right amount of our house-made dressing.
|Greek Salad
|$12.75
Our authentic Greek Salad is filled with coarsely chopped fresh juicy tomatoes, crunchy green peepers, and tasty cucumbers mixed with thinly sliced red onions, kalamata olives, and hand-cut feta cheese. These delicious ingredients are then tossed in just the right amount of our house-made traditional Greek dressing.
Aceituna Grill
100 Federal Street, Boston
|Greek Salad
|$12.75
Our authentic Greek Salad is filled with coarsely chopped fresh juicy tomatoes, crunchy green peepers, and tasty cucumbers mixed with thinly sliced red onions, kalamata olives, and hand-cut feta cheese. These delicious ingredients are then tossed in just the right amount of our house-made traditional Greek dressing.
|Side Greek Salad (GF) (V)
|$5.99
Our authentic Greek salad is filled with fresh juicy tomatoes, crunchy green peppers, and tasty cucumbers mixed with red onions, kalamata olives, hand-cut feta cheese, and tossed in just the right amount of our house-made dressing.
Flour Bakery Fort Point
12 Farnsworth Street, Boston
|chopped greek salad
|$12.00
chopped greek salad, roasted chicken, feta, chickpeas, kalamata olive, banana pepper, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green goddess dressing (gf, w/o nuts) all possible salads modifications are listed.
South End Buttery
312 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|Greek Salad
|$14.00
romaine, feta, cucumber, red onion, heirloom cherry tomato, kalamata olives, red wine vinaigrette
|Greek Salad
|$12.00
romaine, feta, cucumber, red onion, heirloom cherry tomato, kalamata olives, red wine vinaigrette
Cornish Pasty Co
51A Massachusetts Ave, Boston
|Full Greek Salad
|$11.95
Romaine & red leaf lettuce, feta, kalamata olive, red onion, cherry tomato and cucumber. Served with a house lemon pesto dressing.
Cafe Services
10 St. James Ave, Boston
|Greek Salad
Chopped Romaine & Iceberg Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, English Cucumbers, sliced Bell Peppers, Shaved Red Onion, Black Olives and Feta Cheese
Club Cafe
209 Columbus Avenue, Boston
|Greek Salad
|$12.00
cucumber, onion, olives, feta, tomato, Greek dressing
Boston Burger Company
1100 Boylston st, boston
|Greek Salad
|$12.00
feta, tomato, cucumber, kalamata olives, red onion, carrot, cream greek dressing
Halftime Pizza - Boston
115 causeway street, BOSTON
|Greek Salad
|$8.49
South End Buttery - Clarendon Cafe
37 Clarendon Street, Boston
|Greek Salad
|$12.00
romaine, feta, cucumber, red onion, heirloom cherry tomato, kalamata olives,
red wine vinaigrette
Union Park Pizza
1405 Washington ST, Boston
|Greek Salad
|$11.00
Little leaf lettuce (Devens, MA), with sliced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives and served with creamy greek dressing.
Sweet Cheeks Q
1381 Boylston St, Boston
|BBQ Greek Salad - Pint
|$9.00
Crunchy Lettuces, Creamy Pimento Greek Dressing, Cukes, Red Onion, Real Olives, BBQ Biscuit Croutons & Feta of Course
|BBQ Greek Salad - 1/2 Pint
|$5.00
Crunchy Lettuces, Creamy Pimento Greek Dressing, Cukes, Red Onion, Real Olives, BBQ Biscuit Croutons & Feta of Course
Flour Bakery Seaport IDB
19 Dry Dock Ave, Boston
|chopped greek salad
|$12.00
chopped greek salad, roasted chicken, feta, chickpeas, kalamata olive, banana pepper, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green goddess dressing (gf, w/o nuts) all possible salads modifications are listed.
South Street Diner
178 Kneeland St, Boston
|Web Greek Salad
|$8.95
Iceberg lettuce, feta cheese, Kalamata pitted olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, spinach, fresh broccoli, and red onion. With a choice of protein and dressing.
Deja Brew
704 East Broadway, South Boston
|Loaded Greek Salad
|$12.00
Chopped romaine lettuce with tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, black olives, pepperoncini, croutons, grilled chicken and feta cheese.
D'Bennys Subs & More
1433 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Greek Salad
|$8.99
|Greek Salad With Grilled Chicken
|$11.99
Nobility Hill Tavern
423 Main St, Stoneham
|Greek Salad
|$13.00
Arugula, diced watermelon goat cheese , red onion and citrus vinaigrette dressing
Flour Bakery Dalton St
30 Dalton Street, Boston
|chopped greek salad
|$12.00
chopped greek salad, roasted chicken, feta, chickpeas, kalamata olive, banana pepper, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green goddess dressing (gf, w/o nuts) all possible salads modifications are listed.
