Greek salad in Boston

cd7a7a78-e273-446f-bbf4-d3388b719043 image

 

Dirty Water Dough - East Boston

20 MAVERICK STREET, BOSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$10.00
Baby spinach, romaine hearts, marinated cucumber, roasted red pepper, pepperoncini, feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomato
More about Dirty Water Dough - East Boston
chopped greek salad image

 

Flour Bakery Clarendon St

131 Clarendon Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
chopped greek salad$12.00
chopped greek salad, roasted chicken, feta, chickpeas, kalamata olive, banana pepper, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green goddess dressing (gf, w/o nuts) all possible salads modifications are listed.
More about Flour Bakery Clarendon St
Penguin Pizza image

WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Penguin Pizza

735 Huntington Ave, Boston

Avg 4.9 (830 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$9.00
More about Penguin Pizza
Greek Salad image

 

Dirty Water Dough Co.

222 Newbury Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$10.00
Baby spinach, romaine hearts, marinated cucumber, roasted red pepper, pepperoncini, feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomato
Greek Salad Catering
Chopped romaine, cherry tomatoes,
cucumbers, artichoke hearts, red bell peppers, red onions, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, crumbled Feta
More about Dirty Water Dough Co.
Dudley Cafe image

 

Dudley Cafe

15 Warren St, Roxbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$7.75
More about Dudley Cafe
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Trident Booksellers & Cafe

338 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 4.1 (5578 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Greek Salad$11.95
Chickpeas, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, cucumber,
tomato, feta, and over fresh spinach
More about Trident Booksellers & Cafe
McKenna's Cafe image

SANDWICHES

McKenna's Cafe

109 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.2 (1369 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad$12.75
More about McKenna's Cafe
Item pic

 

Max's Deli Cafe - Catering

151 Milk St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad
Our house lettuce blend with crumbled feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, bell peppers, and mushrooms. Served with greek dressing.
More about Max's Deli Cafe - Catering
Max's Deli Café image

WRAPS • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Max's Deli Café

151 Milk St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1512 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad Wrap with Chicken$12.95
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, olives, banana pepper, red onion, feta and greek dressing.
Greek Salad$12.95
Mixed greens with crumbled feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, bell peppers, and mushrooms.
More about Max's Deli Café
ReelHouse Boston Waterfront image

 

ReelHouse Boston Waterfront

6 New Street, East Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Greek Salad$14.00
heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, feta, sherry vinaigrette
More about ReelHouse Boston Waterfront
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Aceituna Grill

57 Boston Wharf Road, Boston

Avg 4.5 (324 reviews)
Takeout
Side Greek Salad (GF) (V)$5.99
Our authentic Greek salad is filled with fresh juicy tomatoes, crunchy green peppers, and tasty cucumbers mixed with red onions, kalamata olives, hand-cut feta cheese, and tossed in just the right amount of our house-made dressing.
Greek Salad$12.75
Our authentic Greek Salad is filled with coarsely chopped fresh juicy tomatoes, crunchy green peepers, and tasty cucumbers mixed with thinly sliced red onions, kalamata olives, and hand-cut feta cheese. These delicious ingredients are then tossed in just the right amount of our house-made traditional Greek dressing.
More about Aceituna Grill
Greek Salad image

FRENCH FRIES

Aceituna Grill

100 Federal Street, Boston

Avg 4 (31 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$12.75
Our authentic Greek Salad is filled with coarsely chopped fresh juicy tomatoes, crunchy green peepers, and tasty cucumbers mixed with thinly sliced red onions, kalamata olives, and hand-cut feta cheese. These delicious ingredients are then tossed in just the right amount of our house-made traditional Greek dressing.
Side Greek Salad (GF) (V)$5.99
Our authentic Greek salad is filled with fresh juicy tomatoes, crunchy green peppers, and tasty cucumbers mixed with red onions, kalamata olives, hand-cut feta cheese, and tossed in just the right amount of our house-made dressing.
More about Aceituna Grill
chopped greek salad image

 

Flour Bakery Fort Point

12 Farnsworth Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
chopped greek salad$12.00
chopped greek salad, roasted chicken, feta, chickpeas, kalamata olive, banana pepper, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green goddess dressing (gf, w/o nuts) all possible salads modifications are listed.
More about Flour Bakery Fort Point
South End Buttery image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

South End Buttery

312 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (5906 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Greek Salad$14.00
romaine, feta, cucumber, red onion, heirloom cherry tomato, kalamata olives, red wine vinaigrette
Greek Salad$12.00
romaine, feta, cucumber, red onion, heirloom cherry tomato, kalamata olives, red wine vinaigrette
More about South End Buttery
Item pic

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Cornish Pasty Co

51A Massachusetts Ave, Boston

Avg 4.7 (915 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Full Greek Salad$11.95
Romaine & red leaf lettuce, feta, kalamata olive, red onion, cherry tomato and cucumber. Served with a house lemon pesto dressing.
More about Cornish Pasty Co
Item pic

 

Cafe Services

10 St. James Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad
Chopped Romaine & Iceberg Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, English Cucumbers, sliced Bell Peppers, Shaved Red Onion, Black Olives and Feta Cheese
More about Cafe Services
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Club Cafe

209 Columbus Avenue, Boston

Avg 3.8 (1064 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$12.00
cucumber, onion, olives, feta, tomato, Greek dressing
More about Club Cafe
Boston Burger Company image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Boston Burger Company

1100 Boylston st, boston

Avg 4.4 (6189 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$12.00
feta, tomato, cucumber, kalamata olives, red onion, carrot, cream greek dressing
More about Boston Burger Company
Halftime Pizza - Boston image

 

Halftime Pizza - Boston

115 causeway street, BOSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$8.49
More about Halftime Pizza - Boston
Upper Crust image

 

Upper Crust

20 Charles St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Greek Salad$8.49
More about Upper Crust
Main pic

 

South End Buttery - Clarendon Cafe

37 Clarendon Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$12.00
romaine, feta, cucumber, red onion, heirloom cherry tomato, kalamata olives,
red wine vinaigrette
More about South End Buttery - Clarendon Cafe
Greek Salad image

 

Union Park Pizza

1405 Washington ST, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Greek Salad$11.00
Little leaf lettuce (Devens, MA), with sliced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives and served with creamy greek dressing.
More about Union Park Pizza
Sweet Cheeks Q image

BBQ

Sweet Cheeks Q

1381 Boylston St, Boston

Avg 3.6 (2238 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ Greek Salad - Pint$9.00
Crunchy Lettuces, Creamy Pimento Greek Dressing, Cukes, Red Onion, Real Olives, BBQ Biscuit Croutons & Feta of Course
BBQ Greek Salad - 1/2 Pint$5.00
Crunchy Lettuces, Creamy Pimento Greek Dressing, Cukes, Red Onion, Real Olives, BBQ Biscuit Croutons & Feta of Course
More about Sweet Cheeks Q
Cobblestones image

 

Cobblestones

30 Charles St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad$12.00
More about Cobblestones
chopped greek salad image

 

Flour Bakery Seaport IDB

19 Dry Dock Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
chopped greek salad$12.00
chopped greek salad, roasted chicken, feta, chickpeas, kalamata olive, banana pepper, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green goddess dressing (gf, w/o nuts) all possible salads modifications are listed.
More about Flour Bakery Seaport IDB
South Street Diner image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

South Street Diner

178 Kneeland St, Boston

Avg 3.9 (1748 reviews)
Takeout
Web Greek Salad$8.95
Iceberg lettuce, feta cheese, Kalamata pitted olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, spinach, fresh broccoli, and red onion. With a choice of protein and dressing.
More about South Street Diner
Item pic

 

Deja Brew

704 East Broadway, South Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Loaded Greek Salad$12.00
Chopped romaine lettuce with tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, black olives, pepperoncini, croutons, grilled chicken and feta cheese.
More about Deja Brew
D'Bennys Subs & More image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

D'Bennys Subs & More

1433 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

Avg 3.5 (45 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$8.99
Greek Salad With Grilled Chicken$11.99
More about D'Bennys Subs & More
Nobility Hill Tavern image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Nobility Hill Tavern

423 Main St, Stoneham

Avg 4.3 (277 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$13.00
Arugula, diced watermelon goat cheese , red onion and citrus vinaigrette dressing
More about Nobility Hill Tavern
chopped greek salad image

 

Flour Bakery Dalton St

30 Dalton Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
chopped greek salad$12.00
chopped greek salad, roasted chicken, feta, chickpeas, kalamata olive, banana pepper, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green goddess dressing (gf, w/o nuts) all possible salads modifications are listed.
More about Flour Bakery Dalton St

