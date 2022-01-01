Grilled chicken in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve grilled chicken
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE
Monica's Mercato
130 Salem St, Boston
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$17.00
Stats Bar and Grille
77 Dorchester St, South Boston
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
CREPES
Phinista
96 Peterborough St, Boston
|Grilled Barbecue Chicken Salad Bowl
|$12.00
Sweetened with a dash of honey, white pepper, herbs, and tons of love, no need for a S/O. This is the only chick you need in your life.
|Grilled Barbecue Chicken Banh Mi
|$10.00
Sweetened with a dash of honey, white pepper, herbs, and tons of love, no need for a S/O. This is the only chick you need in your life.
|Grilled Barbecue Chicken Rice Bowl
|$13.00
Sweetened with a dash of honey, white pepper, herbs, and tons of love, no need for a S/O. This is the only chick you need in your life.
Pho Hoa - Dorchester
1370 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|104 Grilled Chicken Rice Plate
|$11.95
Com Ga Nuong - Rice plates are served with broken grain white rice, a side of lettuce, julienned cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, served with sweet fish sauce.
|10 Grilled Lemongrass Chicken Skewers (2)
|$7.95
Ga Lui - Lemongrass-soy marinated chicken breast skewers are grilled, served with a side of pickled carrot, daikon, vermicelli noodle, lettuce and sweet fish sauce.
|105 Grilled Chicken & Egg Roll Rice Plate
|$11.95
Com Ga Nuong Chi Gio - Rice plates are served with broken grain white rice, a side of lettuce, julienned cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, served with sweet fish sauce.
Raso's Bar & Grille
209 Mystic Avenue, Medofrd
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
|Grilled Chicken
|$19.00
La Hacienda Restaurant
150 Meridian St, Boston, MA 02128, East Boston
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$15.00
Pan seared marinated chicken breast served with rice, beans, and a house salad
FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca
16 Derne Street, Boston
|HOUSE GRILLED CHICKEN
|$11.25
house blend greens, plum tomato, red onion, cucumber & carrot
|GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$11.00
|ROCKET GRILLED CHICKEN
|$15.25
arugula, oven dried tomato, lemon thyme vinaigrette & Caña de Cabra goat cheese
SANDWICHES
McKenna's Cafe
109 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester
|Grilled Chicken
|$9.75
|Grilled Chicken Plate
|$13.75
|Grilled BUFFALO Chicken
|$10.50
Max's Deli Cafe - Catering
151 Milk St, Boston
|Grilled Chicken Sliders
|$3.95
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$4.95
WRAPS • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Max's Deli Café
151 Milk St, Boston
|Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast
|$12.95
SANDWICHES
Americano Espresso Bar
155 Meridian St, East Boston
|Wrap - Grilled Chicken, Egg and Cheese
|$5.99
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.99
BURRITOS • TACOS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Anna's Taqueria
242 Cambridge Street, Boston
|Regular Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.95
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
|Regular Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$8.45
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
|Super Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.95
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
Amelia's Taqueria
309 Huntington Avenue, Boston
|Grilled Chicken Mexican Bowl
|$12.95
Served with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa and 2 corn tortillas.
|Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$11.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
|Grilled Chicken Chimichanga
|$12.95
Prepared Just like Burrito, then it’s deep fried in pure Vegetable oil and topped with our special Amelia’s sauce!
Back Deck
2 West St, Boston
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$20.00
|Thai-Style Grilled Chicken
|$16.00
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Bennett's Sandwich Shop
84 Peterborough St, Boston
|Wicked Grilled Chicken
"F" bomb spiced up with our delicious hot pepper spread and sriracha aioli.
Amelia's Taqueria
1076 Boylston Street, Boston
|Grilled Chicken Tacos
|$4.80
Fresh 4" hot corn tortillas , Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
|Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$11.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
|Grilled Chicken Mexican Bowl
|$12.95
Served with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa and 2 corn tortillas.
LoLa Burger Boston
11 Fan Pier Boulevard, Boston
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
6oz Grilled Breast, Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Swiss
|Grilled Chicken Club
|$18.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Bacon, Brioche, Garlic Aioli
North Street Grille
229 North St, Boston
|D GRILLED CHICKEN PESTO SANDWICH
|$13.95
|ONLINE GRILLED CHICKEN PESTO SANDWICH
|$14.95
grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, pest, boston lettuce on a brioche roll served with fries or greens
The Friendly Toast - Back Bay, Ma
35 Stanhope St., Boston
|Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese
|$17.00
Grilled Cayenne Cheddar bread, Buffalo Rice coated Crispy chicken, American cheese, blue cheese, VT Cheddar Cheese sauce, pickled onion & tomato. Served with waffle fries & a Grillo's pickle.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Local 149
149 P Street, Boston
|Kids Grilled Chicken
|$8.00
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
South Street Diner
178 Kneeland St, Boston
|Web Grilled Chicken Club
|$13.95
Mediterranean marinated chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise served on choice of toast. Cut in fourths with a side of french fries and a half sour pickle spear.
|Web Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.95
Grilled Mediterranean marinated chicken. Served on a bulkie roll with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise with a side of french fries and a half sour pickle spear.
Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar
412 West Broadway, South Boston
|Grilled Chicken Melt
|$15.00
ciabatta roll, cheddar cheese, avocado, tomato, lettuce, honey mustard
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE • CHICKEN • TOFU • RAMEN
Yoki Express Seaport
53 Boston Wharf Rd, Boston
|Casa Tokyo (Grilled Chicken)
|$10.50
With grilled natural Murray’s Chicken*, avocado, radish, mixed greens, cucumbers, cranberries, walnuts, wasabi mayonnaise, and Thai sauce. Rolled in rice cover seaweed or served in a bowl.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Society on High
99 High St, Boston
|Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$16.00
Avocado, Garlic Aioli, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Potato Roll
|Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad
|$14.00
Grilled Chicken Breast,Mesclun Greens, Blue Cheese, Hard Cooked Egg, Avocado, Bacon
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS
Anna's Taqueria
800 Boylston Street, Fashion Court #127, Boston
|Regular Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.95
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
|Regular Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$8.45
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
|Super Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.95
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
D'Bennys Subs & More
1433 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Grilled Chicken Combo
|$8.95
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$5.95
|Lg Grilled Chicken Sub
|$9.75
