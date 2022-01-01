Grilled chicken in Boston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE

Monica's Mercato

130 Salem St, Boston

Avg 4.6 (1842 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Salad$17.00
More about Monica's Mercato
Stats Bar and Grille image

 

Stats Bar and Grille

77 Dorchester St, South Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
More about Stats Bar and Grille
Harbor Cafe image

 

Harbor Cafe

One Courthouse Way, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Breast$6.25
More about Harbor Cafe
Renegade's Pub- image

HAMBURGERS

Renegade's Pub-

1004 Bennington St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (464 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken!$9.00
More about Renegade's Pub-
Phinista image

CREPES

Phinista

96 Peterborough St, Boston

Avg 4.5 (112 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Barbecue Chicken Salad Bowl$12.00
Sweetened with a dash of honey, white pepper, herbs, and tons of love, no need for a S/O. This is the only chick you need in your life.
Grilled Barbecue Chicken Banh Mi$10.00
Sweetened with a dash of honey, white pepper, herbs, and tons of love, no need for a S/O. This is the only chick you need in your life.
Grilled Barbecue Chicken Rice Bowl$13.00
Sweetened with a dash of honey, white pepper, herbs, and tons of love, no need for a S/O. This is the only chick you need in your life.
More about Phinista
10 Grilled Lemongrass Chicken Skewers (2) image

 

Pho Hoa - Dorchester

1370 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
104 Grilled Chicken Rice Plate$11.95
Com Ga Nuong - Rice plates are served with broken grain white rice, a side of lettuce, julienned cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, served with sweet fish sauce.
10 Grilled Lemongrass Chicken Skewers (2)$7.95
Ga Lui - Lemongrass-soy marinated chicken breast skewers are grilled, served with a side of pickled carrot, daikon, vermicelli noodle, lettuce and sweet fish sauce.
105 Grilled Chicken & Egg Roll Rice Plate$11.95
Com Ga Nuong Chi Gio - Rice plates are served with broken grain white rice, a side of lettuce, julienned cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, served with sweet fish sauce.
More about Pho Hoa - Dorchester
Raso's Bar & Grille image

 

Raso's Bar & Grille

209 Mystic Avenue, Medofrd

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled Chicken$19.00
More about Raso's Bar & Grille
Item pic

 

La Hacienda Restaurant

150 Meridian St, Boston, MA 02128, East Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Breast$15.00
Pan seared marinated chicken breast served with rice, beans, and a house salad
More about La Hacienda Restaurant
FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca image

 

FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca

16 Derne Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
HOUSE GRILLED CHICKEN$11.25
house blend greens, plum tomato, red onion, cucumber & carrot
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$11.00
ROCKET GRILLED CHICKEN$15.25
arugula, oven dried tomato, lemon thyme vinaigrette & Caña de Cabra goat cheese
More about FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca
McKenna's Cafe image

SANDWICHES

McKenna's Cafe

109 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.2 (1369 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken$9.75
Grilled Chicken Plate$13.75
Grilled BUFFALO Chicken$10.50
More about McKenna's Cafe
Max's Deli Cafe - Catering image

 

Max's Deli Cafe - Catering

151 Milk St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sliders$3.95
Grilled Chicken Breast$4.95
More about Max's Deli Cafe - Catering
Max's Deli Café image

WRAPS • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Max's Deli Café

151 Milk St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1512 reviews)
Takeout
Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast$12.95
More about Max's Deli Café
Americano Espresso Bar image

SANDWICHES

Americano Espresso Bar

155 Meridian St, East Boston

Avg 4.3 (117 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Wrap - Grilled Chicken, Egg and Cheese$5.99
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.99
More about Americano Espresso Bar
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Anna's Taqueria

242 Cambridge Street, Boston

Avg 4.4 (9247 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Regular Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$8.95
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
Regular Grilled Chicken Burrito$8.45
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
Super Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$9.95
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
More about Anna's Taqueria
Item pic

 

Amelia's Taqueria

309 Huntington Avenue, Boston

Avg 3.6 (183 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Mexican Bowl$12.95
Served with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa and 2 corn tortillas.
Grilled Chicken Burrito$11.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Grilled Chicken Chimichanga$12.95
Prepared Just like Burrito, then it’s deep fried in pure Vegetable oil and topped with our special Amelia’s sauce!
More about Amelia's Taqueria
Back Deck image

 

Back Deck

2 West St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Breast$20.00
Thai-Style Grilled Chicken$16.00
More about Back Deck
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Bennett's Sandwich Shop

84 Peterborough St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1601 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Wicked Grilled Chicken
"F" bomb spiced up with our delicious hot pepper spread and sriracha aioli.
More about Bennett's Sandwich Shop
Item pic

 

Amelia's Taqueria

1076 Boylston Street, Boston

Avg 4.5 (752 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Tacos$4.80
Fresh 4" hot corn tortillas , Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Grilled Chicken Burrito$11.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Grilled Chicken Mexican Bowl$12.95
Served with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa and 2 corn tortillas.
More about Amelia's Taqueria
Chicken Sandwich image

 

LoLa Burger Boston

11 Fan Pier Boulevard, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$18.00
6oz Grilled Breast, Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Swiss
Grilled Chicken Club$18.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Bacon, Brioche, Garlic Aioli
More about LoLa Burger Boston
North Street Grille image

 

North Street Grille

229 North St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1279 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
D GRILLED CHICKEN PESTO SANDWICH$13.95
ONLINE GRILLED CHICKEN PESTO SANDWICH$14.95
grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, pest, boston lettuce on a brioche roll served with fries or greens
More about North Street Grille
Item pic

 

The Friendly Toast - Back Bay, Ma

35 Stanhope St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese$17.00
Grilled Cayenne Cheddar bread, Buffalo Rice coated Crispy chicken, American cheese, blue cheese, VT Cheddar Cheese sauce, pickled onion & tomato. Served with waffle fries & a Grillo's pickle.
More about The Friendly Toast - Back Bay, Ma
Local 149 image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Local 149

149 P Street, Boston

Avg 4.1 (1203 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Grilled Chicken$8.00
More about Local 149
South Street Diner image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

South Street Diner

178 Kneeland St, Boston

Avg 3.9 (1748 reviews)
Takeout
Web Grilled Chicken Club$13.95
Mediterranean marinated chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise served on choice of toast. Cut in fourths with a side of french fries and a half sour pickle spear.
Web Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Grilled Mediterranean marinated chicken. Served on a bulkie roll with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise with a side of french fries and a half sour pickle spear.
More about South Street Diner
Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar image

 

Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar

412 West Broadway, South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Melt$15.00
ciabatta roll, cheddar cheese, avocado, tomato, lettuce, honey mustard
More about Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE • CHICKEN • TOFU • RAMEN

Yoki Express Seaport

53 Boston Wharf Rd, Boston

Avg 4.4 (222 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Casa Tokyo (Grilled Chicken)$10.50
With grilled natural Murray’s Chicken*, avocado, radish, mixed greens, cucumbers, cranberries, walnuts, wasabi mayonnaise, and Thai sauce. Rolled in rice cover seaweed or served in a bowl.
More about Yoki Express Seaport
Society on High image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Society on High

99 High St, Boston

Avg 2.8 (185 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$16.00
Avocado, Garlic Aioli, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Potato Roll
Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad$14.00
Grilled Chicken Breast,Mesclun Greens, Blue Cheese, Hard Cooked Egg, Avocado, Bacon
More about Society on High
Deja Brew image

 

Deja Brew

704 East Broadway, South Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken$9.00
More about Deja Brew
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS

Anna's Taqueria

800 Boylston Street, Fashion Court #127, Boston

Avg 3 (61 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Regular Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$8.95
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
Regular Grilled Chicken Burrito$8.45
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
Super Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$9.95
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
More about Anna's Taqueria
D'Bennys Subs & More image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

D'Bennys Subs & More

1433 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

Avg 3.5 (45 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Combo$8.95
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$5.95
Lg Grilled Chicken Sub$9.75
More about D'Bennys Subs & More
Parish Cafe & Bar image

SANDWICHES

Parish Cafe & Bar

361 Boylston Street, Boston

Avg 4 (1441 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN STRIPS$7.95
grilled chicken strips served with potato chips
More about Parish Cafe & Bar

