Grilled chicken quesadillas in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve grilled chicken quesadillas
BURRITOS • TACOS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Anna's Taqueria
242 Cambridge Street, Boston
|Regular Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.95
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
|Super Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.95
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
|Super Super Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$19.90
Amelia's Taqueria
309 Huntington Avenue, Boston
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.80
Grilled, choice of tortilla, choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried beans, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Amelia's Taqueria
1076 Boylston Street, Boston
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.80
Grilled, choice of tortilla, choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried beans, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS
Anna's Taqueria
800 Boylston Street, Fashion Court #127, Boston
|Regular Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.95
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
|Super Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.95
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
|Super Super Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$19.90
