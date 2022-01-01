Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken salad in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE

Monica's Mercato

130 Salem St, Boston

Avg 4.6 (1842 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Salad$17.00
More about Monica's Mercato
CREPES

Phinista

96 Peterborough St, Boston

Avg 4.5 (112 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Barbecue Chicken Salad Bowl$12.00
Sweetened with a dash of honey, white pepper, herbs, and tons of love, no need for a S/O. This is the only chick you need in your life.
More about Phinista
SANDWICHES

Americano Espresso Bar

155 Meridian St, East Boston

Avg 4.3 (117 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.99
More about Americano Espresso Bar
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Society on High

99 High St, Boston

Avg 2.8 (185 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad$14.00
Grilled Chicken Breast,Mesclun Greens, Blue Cheese, Hard Cooked Egg, Avocado, Bacon
More about Society on High
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

D'Bennys Subs & More

1433 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

Avg 3.5 (45 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad With Grilled Chicken$11.99
Caesar Salad With Grilled Chicken$10.99
More about D'Bennys Subs & More
PITAS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Noon Mediterranean

95 Summer St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (1157 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.15
Kale salad, grilled chicken, charred corn salad, pickled red onions, charred baba ganoush, feta cheese, roasted red pepper sauce, baked pita crunch. (Sauce contains walnuts)
More about Noon Mediterranean

