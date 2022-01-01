Grilled chicken salad in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE
Monica's Mercato
130 Salem St, Boston
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$17.00
CREPES
Phinista
96 Peterborough St, Boston
|Grilled Barbecue Chicken Salad Bowl
|$12.00
Sweetened with a dash of honey, white pepper, herbs, and tons of love, no need for a S/O. This is the only chick you need in your life.
SANDWICHES
Americano Espresso Bar
155 Meridian St, East Boston
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.99
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Society on High
99 High St, Boston
|Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad
|$14.00
Grilled Chicken Breast,Mesclun Greens, Blue Cheese, Hard Cooked Egg, Avocado, Bacon
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
D'Bennys Subs & More
1433 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Greek Salad With Grilled Chicken
|$11.99
|Caesar Salad With Grilled Chicken
|$10.99
PITAS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES
Noon Mediterranean
95 Summer St, Boston
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.15
Kale salad, grilled chicken, charred corn salad, pickled red onions, charred baba ganoush, feta cheese, roasted red pepper sauce, baked pita crunch. (Sauce contains walnuts)
