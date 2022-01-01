Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled salmon salad in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve grilled salmon salad

Royal Roast Beef and Seafood image

 

Royal Roast Beef and Seafood

752 Bennington Street, East Boston

Takeout
Grilled Salmon Caesar Salad$20.00
Grilled salmon fillet over a fresh garden salad.
Grilled Salmon Salad$20.00
Grilled salmon fillet over a fresh garden salad.
Genki Ya of Boston

232 Tremont Street, Boston

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Salmon Salad$9.95
Grilled salmon, crab stick, flying-fish roe, spicy mayo and scallions served with special sauce
