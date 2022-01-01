Grilled shrimp salad in Boston
More about Café Services @ Baupost
Café Services @ Baupost
10 St. James Ave, Boston
|Virtual Salad Bar
|$0.00
Customize your own Fresh Made-To-Order Salad!
|Greek Salad
|$0.00
Chopped Romaine & Iceberg Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, English Cucumbers, sliced Bell Peppers, Shaved Red Onion, Black Olives and Feta Cheese
|Traditional Caesar Salad
|$0.00
Fresh Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Garlic Croutons and a Lemon Wedge
More about Rosa Mexicano - Boston
Rosa Mexicano - Boston
155 Seaport Blvd, Boston
|Queso
|$12.00
Three cheese blend, roasted tomato, pickled jalapeño. Served with warm corn tortilla chips. Add chorizo for added flavor (pictured)!
Vegetarian
Gluten-free
|Black Bean and Cheese Empanadas
|$12.00
Chihuahua cheese and queso fresco, avocado leaf, pasilla Oaxaca chile. Four per order.
Vegetarian
Gluten-Free
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$11.00
Red chile chicken, pasilla chile broth, crispy corn tortilla strips, avocado, queso fresco
Gluten-free
