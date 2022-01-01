Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled steaks in Boston

Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve grilled steaks

Tiki Rock image

 

Tiki Rock

2 Broad Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Steak Tips$24.00
House-made Korean Marinade, Fries, & Pineapple Coleslaw
More about Tiki Rock
Item pic

SEAFOOD

The Barking Crab

88 Sleeper St, Boston

Avg 3.6 (4308 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Sirloin Steak Tips*$32.00
house-made marinade, broccoli, mashed potatoes
More about The Barking Crab
South End Buttery image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

South End Buttery

312 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (5906 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Flat Iron Steak$33.00
caramelized cauliflower, arugula salad, onion strings, steak sauce, goghujang butter
More about South End Buttery
DeLux Cafe image

 

DeLux Cafe

100 Chandler St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Hanger Steak$23.00
adobo marinated hanger steak with broccoli rabe and mashed potatoes
More about DeLux Cafe
Item pic

SALADS

Prezza

24 Fleet Street, Boston

Avg 4.8 (2562 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Tuna Steak$38.00
farro, tomatoes, grean beans, peas, feta cheese, mint
More about Prezza
Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar image

 

Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar

412 West Broadway, South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Steak Taco$6.00
broccolini, crumbled blue cheese, hot cherry peppers, bourbon sauce
More about Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar
Shun's Kitchen image

SUSHI • NOODLES

Shun's Kitchen

520 Columbus ave, Boston

Avg 4.6 (678 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Rib Eye Steak$23.95
烤牛扒 - Grilled ribeye 12 oz with teriyaki sauce, served with seasonal vegetables.
More about Shun's Kitchen
Rosa Mexicano image

 

Rosa Mexicano

155 Seaport Blvd, Boston

Avg 3.5 (2685 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tacos Grilled CAB NY Strip Steak$22.00
Three per order. Guacamole, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese, flour tortilla
More about Rosa Mexicano
Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant

425 West Broadway, South Boston

Avg 4.6 (9775 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Wood Grilled Bar Steak$35.00
16oz Ribeye, Crispy Truffle Fries, Point Reyes Blue Cheese Butter, LT Steak Sauce, Bearnaise
Gluten-Free
*there is cross-contamination of gluten & shellfish in the fryer*
More about Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant
Ashmont Grill image

 

Ashmont Grill

555 Talbot Avenue, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wood Grilled Flat Iron Steak$34.00
dauphine potatoes, roasted broccoli, caramelized onion demi
More about Ashmont Grill

