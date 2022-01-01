Grilled steaks in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve grilled steaks
Tiki Rock
2 Broad Street, Boston
|Grilled Steak Tips
|$24.00
House-made Korean Marinade, Fries, & Pineapple Coleslaw
SEAFOOD
The Barking Crab
88 Sleeper St, Boston
|Grilled Sirloin Steak Tips*
|$32.00
house-made marinade, broccoli, mashed potatoes
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
South End Buttery
312 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|Grilled Flat Iron Steak
|$33.00
caramelized cauliflower, arugula salad, onion strings, steak sauce, goghujang butter
DeLux Cafe
100 Chandler St., Boston
|Grilled Hanger Steak
|$23.00
adobo marinated hanger steak with broccoli rabe and mashed potatoes
SALADS
Prezza
24 Fleet Street, Boston
|Grilled Tuna Steak
|$38.00
farro, tomatoes, grean beans, peas, feta cheese, mint
Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar
412 West Broadway, South Boston
|Grilled Steak Taco
|$6.00
broccolini, crumbled blue cheese, hot cherry peppers, bourbon sauce
SUSHI • NOODLES
Shun's Kitchen
520 Columbus ave, Boston
|Grilled Rib Eye Steak
|$23.95
烤牛扒 - Grilled ribeye 12 oz with teriyaki sauce, served with seasonal vegetables.
Rosa Mexicano
155 Seaport Blvd, Boston
|Tacos Grilled CAB NY Strip Steak
|$22.00
Three per order. Guacamole, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese, flour tortilla
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant
425 West Broadway, South Boston
|Wood Grilled Bar Steak
|$35.00
16oz Ribeye, Crispy Truffle Fries, Point Reyes Blue Cheese Butter, LT Steak Sauce, Bearnaise
Gluten-Free
*there is cross-contamination of gluten & shellfish in the fryer*
