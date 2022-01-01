Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Boston

Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve grits

Cunard Tavern image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cunard Tavern

24 Orleans St., Boston

Avg 4 (571 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bacon Red Pepper Shrimp And Grits$23.00
bacon and red pepper sauteed shrimp, smoked cheddar grits
GF
More about Cunard Tavern
Item pic

 

Hunter's Kitchen & Bar

110 Dorchester St, South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp & Grits$22.00
More about Hunter's Kitchen & Bar
50Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

50Kitchen

1450 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.8 (272 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp & Grits$19.00
More about 50Kitchen
Burro Bar image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Burro Bar

1357 Washington St, Boston

Avg 4.5 (2000 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Grits$3.00
More about Burro Bar
Shrimp & Grits image

 

Darryl's Corner Bar & Kitchen

604 Columbus Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp & Grits$25.00
Cajun spiced shrimp, crispy cheddar polenta cakes (2) served in a creamy tomato gravy
More about Darryl's Corner Bar & Kitchen

