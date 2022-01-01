Grits in Boston
Cunard Tavern
24 Orleans St., Boston
|Bacon Red Pepper Shrimp And Grits
|$23.00
bacon and red pepper sauteed shrimp, smoked cheddar grits
GF
Hunter's Kitchen & Bar
110 Dorchester St, South Boston
|Shrimp & Grits
|$22.00
