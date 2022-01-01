Ground beef tacos in Boston
More about Chilacates - South End
Chilacates - South End
275 Shawmut Avenue, Boston
|GROUND BEEF TACO
|$4.49
1 soft HANDMADE corn tortilla. Comes with onion, cilantro and radish.
|GROUND BEEF GUERO TACO
|$4.49
1 hard shell corn tortilla cheese with pico., lettuce, sour cream and cheese
