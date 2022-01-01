Gyoza in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve gyoza
Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen
247 Newbury Street, Boston
|Gyoza 饺子
|$6.78
KOREAN BBQ • SALADS • BBQ • SUSHI • CHICKEN
Crave Chinatown
75 Kneeland St, Boston
|Fried gyoza (spicy garlic)
|$8.50
|Fried gyoza (soy garlic)
|$8.50
|Gyoza
|$7.00
Shore Leave
11 WILLIAM E MULLINS WAY, Boston
|Pork Gyoza
|$14.00
black vinegar dipping sauce
Allergens: gluten, allium, sesame, soy
|Vegetarian Gyoza
|$14.00
black vinegar dipping sauce
Allergens: gluten, allium, sesame, soy
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Fuji at Ink Block
352 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Gyoza Sauce
Rutchada Thai Cuisine
153 Belgrade Ave, Roslindale
|GYOZA
|$7.95
Dumpling stuffed with ground pork, chives, green onion, cabbage. Serve with ginger sauce
|VEGGIE GYOZA
|$7.95
SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN
Sushi Kappo
86 Peterborough Street, Boston
|Veggie Gyoza
|$6.00
|Gyoza
|$6.00
SUSHI • TAPAS
Basho Japanese Brasserie
1338 Boylston St, Boston
|Gyoza
|$8.00
Pan fried pork dumplings served with gyoza sauce
NOODLES
Just Thai Kitchen - JTK
1512A Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Gyoza Dumpling (5)
|$6.05
Steamed or Fried mixed chicken & vegetable dumpling, served with sweet ginger soy sauce.
