Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ham sandwiches in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve ham sandwiches

Item pic

 

Flour Bakery - Clarendon Street

131 Clarendon Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
country ham + cheese sandwich$10.50
ham, cheddar, herbed butter, house made pickles (sandwich sold as is, unfortunately no modifications possible) (w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery - Clarendon Street
McKenna's Cafe image

SANDWICHES

McKenna's Cafe

109 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.2 (1369 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ham & Egg Sandwich, No cheese$4.00
More about McKenna's Cafe
Sorelle–Seaport image

 

Sorelle–Seaport

100 Northern Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Black Forest Ham Sandwich$9.25
More about Sorelle–Seaport
South End Buttery image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

South End Buttery

312 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (5906 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ham Baguette Sandwich$13.00
black forest ham, gruyère, cornichons, sea salt, butter, baguette
More about South End Buttery
Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf image

 

Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf

282 Congress St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Black Forest Ham Sandwich$10.25
More about Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Flour Bakery Beacon Hill

209 Cambridge St, Boston

Avg 4.5 (29 reviews)
Takeout
country ham + cheese sandwich$10.50
ham, cheddar, herbed butter, house made pickles (sandwich sold as is, unfortunately no modifications possible) (w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery Beacon Hill
North Street Grille image

 

North Street Grille - 229 North

229 North St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1279 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
ONLINE HAM & FIG SANDWICH$13.95
Maple ham, gorgonzola, caramelized onions and fig spread on a brioche roll with fries and greens
More about North Street Grille - 229 North
The Boston Sail Loft image

 

The Boston Sail Loft

80 Atlantic Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BBQ CHIX SANDWICH$15.95
More about The Boston Sail Loft
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery - Seaport (IDB Drydock)

19 Dry Dock Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
country ham + cheese sandwich$10.50
ham, cheddar, herbed butter, house made pickles (sandwich sold as is, unfortunately no modifications possible) (w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery - Seaport (IDB Drydock)
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery - Dalton Street

30 Dalton Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
country ham + cheese sandwich$10.50
ham, cheddar, herbed butter, house made pickles (sandwich sold as is, unfortunately no modifications possible) (w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery - Dalton Street
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery - South End

1595 Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
country ham + cheese sandwich$10.50
ham, cheddar, herbed butter, house made pickles (sandwich sold as is, unfortunately no modifications possible) (w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery - South End

Browse other tasty dishes in Boston

Pad See

Stuffed Mushrooms

Crab Rangoon

Cashew Chicken

Chocolate Croissants

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Cornbread

French Toast

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Boston to explore

South End

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Boston to explore

From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (177 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Winthrop

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (72 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (112 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (262 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston