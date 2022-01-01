Hanger steaks in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve hanger steaks
Sip Wine Bar and Kitchen
581 Washington Street, Boston
|Hanger Steak
|$28.00
chimichurri, chipotle mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, parsnip chips
Five Horses Tavern
535 COLUMBUS AVE, Boston
|Hanger Steak
|$27.00
garlic herb fingerling potatoes, cremini mushrooms, broccoli rabe, pan jus
Franklin Cafe
278 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|CLASSIC HANGER STEAK FRITES*
|$29.00
Port demi and roquefort butter. Served with French fries.
Citizen Public House & Oyster Bar
1310 Boylston Street, Boston
|Classic Hanger Steak Frites*
|$29.00
Grilled hanger steak, house fries, truffle oil, red wine demi-glace, blue cheese butter, scallions.
DeLux Cafe
100 Chandler St., Boston
|Grilled Hanger Steak
|$23.00
adobo marinated hanger steak with broccoli rabe and mashed potatoes
Woods Hill Pier 4
300 Pier 4 Boulevard, Boston
|Grass Fed Hanger Steak
|$28.00
smoked tomato marmalade, bone marrow aioli, crispy potato, spring onions {GF, DF, NF}
Lower Mills Tavern
2269 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Coffee-Rubbed Hanger Steak
|$30.00
served with crispy french fries and a buttery and creamy sundried compound butter
Buttermilk & Bourbon
160 commonwealth ave., Boston
|Hanger Steak
|$16.00
BLACKENED GRILLED HANGER STEAK, CREAMED HOMINY, CELERY ROOT REMOULADE, SPICY CHIMICHURRI
Worden Hall
22 West Broadway, Boston
|Hanger Steak
|$29.00
8oz Angus hanger steak, parmesan-garlic steak fries, arugula, chimichurri.
Black Lamb
571 Tremont St, Boston
|Hanger Steak
|$35.00
Six ounces of hanger steak, seasoned with S&P and ground porcini, cooked to temp. Served with cauliflower puree and seared black and white trumpet mushrooms, roasted spring onions and roasted cauliflower. Garnished with peppercorn jus
Allergies -
Allium: jus, dressing, mushrooms
Nightshade - jus
Dairy - jus, puree
