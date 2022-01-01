Hanger steaks in Boston

Six ounces of hanger steak, seasoned with S&P and ground porcini, cooked to temp. Served with cauliflower puree and seared black and white trumpet mushrooms, roasted spring onions and roasted cauliflower. Garnished with peppercorn jus

Allergies -

Allium: jus, dressing, mushrooms

Nightshade - jus

Dairy - jus, puree

