Home fries in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve home fries
McKenna's Cafe
109 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester
|Home Fries Side
|$4.50
|Home Fries & diced onions
|$5.00
Max's Deli Café
151 Milk St, Boston
|Home Fries
|$3.95
Soleil Restaurant and Catering - Roxbury, MA
2306 Washington St, Roxbury
|Home Fries
|$2.75
South End Buttery
312 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|Home Fries
|$9.00
Viga Italian Eatery & Caterer
133 Pearl St, Boston
|Home Fries
|$2.99
American Provisions Dorchester
1971 Dorchester Avenue, Boston
|Home Fries
|$3.00
Sebastians
1 Harborside Drive, East Boston
|Home Fries
Lightly seasoned breakfast potatoes
Fresh Food Generation
185 Talbot Ave, Dorchester
|Herbed Home Fries (Side)
|$5.00
Hand-cut cubed and fried potatoes with a house made sunflower seed parsley pesto.
The Friendly Toast - Back Bay, Ma
35 Stanhope St., Boston
|Side Home Fries
|$4.00
|Home Fries Side
|$4.00
South Street Diner
178 Kneeland St, Boston
|Web Two Eggs, Home Fries, Toast & Meat
|$9.95
Two eggs any style, choice of meat, choice of toast, and home fries
