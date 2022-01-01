Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Home fries in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve home fries

McKenna's Cafe image

SANDWICHES

McKenna's Cafe

109 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.2 (1369 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Home Fries Side$4.50
Home Fries & diced onions$5.00
More about McKenna's Cafe
Item pic

 

Max's Deli Cafe - Catering

151 Milk St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Home Fries
More about Max's Deli Cafe - Catering
Max's Deli Café image

WRAPS • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Max's Deli Café

151 Milk St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1512 reviews)
Takeout
Home Fries$3.95
More about Max's Deli Café
Soleil Restaurant and Catering - Roxbury, MA image

 

Soleil Restaurant and Catering - Roxbury, MA

2306 Washington St, Roxbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Home Fries$2.75
More about Soleil Restaurant and Catering - Roxbury, MA
South End Buttery image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

South End Buttery

312 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (5906 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Home Fries$9.00
More about South End Buttery
Viga Italian Eatery & Caterer image

WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Viga Italian Eatery & Caterer

133 Pearl St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Home Fries$2.99
More about Viga Italian Eatery & Caterer
Banner pic

 

American Provisions Dorchester

1971 Dorchester Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Home Fries$3.00
More about American Provisions Dorchester
Home Fries image

 

Sebastians

1 Harborside Drive, East Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Home Fries
Lightly seasoned breakfast potatoes
More about Sebastians
Herbed Home Fries (Side) image

 

Fresh Food Generation

185 Talbot Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Herbed Home Fries (Side)$5.00
Hand-cut cubed and fried potatoes with a house made sunflower seed parsley pesto.
More about Fresh Food Generation
The Friendly Toast - Back Bay, Ma image

 

The Friendly Toast - Back Bay, Ma

35 Stanhope St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Home Fries$4.00
Home Fries Side$4.00
More about The Friendly Toast - Back Bay, Ma
HOME FRIES image

 

NexDine

121 Seaport Drive, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
HOME FRIES
More about NexDine
4fd2a635-bba6-4874-b307-b65d6a60a959 image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

South Street Diner

178 Kneeland St, Boston

Avg 3.9 (1748 reviews)
Takeout
Web Two Eggs, Home Fries, Toast & Meat$9.95
Two eggs any style, choice of meat, choice of toast, and home fries
More about South Street Diner
Deja Brew image

 

Deja Brew

704 East Broadway, South Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Home fries$4.00
More about Deja Brew

Browse other tasty dishes in Boston

Vermicelli

Omelettes

Crispy Tacos

Sticky Buns

Steak Sandwiches

California Burgers

Tarts

Shrimp Curry

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Boston to explore

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Boston to explore

From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (94 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Winthrop

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston