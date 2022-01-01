Hot chocolate in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve hot chocolate
Pavement Coffeehouse | Berklee
1096 Boylston Street, Boston
|Hot Chocolate
|$4.50
Steamed milk with chocolate. We serve local Jersey milk from High Lawn Farm in Berkshires, MA.
Flour Bakery Clarendon St
131 Clarendon Street, Boston
|hot chocolate
|$3.75
our rich hot chocolate made with chocolate ganache (contains cream)
Solid Ground Cafe
742 Huntington Ave, Boston
|hot chocolate
|$3.75
Dark cocoa and chocolate sauce steamed with milk
Pavement Coffeehouse | Symphony
44 Gainsborough Street, Boston
|Hot Chocolate
|$4.50
Steamed milk with chocolate. We serve local Jersey milk from High Lawn Farm in Berkshires, MA.
Pavement Coffeehouse | BU
736 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston
|Hot Chocolate
|$4.50
Steamed milk with chocolate. We serve local Jersey milk from High Lawn Farm in Berkshires, MA.
Tatte Bakery | Berklee
160 Mass Avenue, Boston
|Hot Chocolate
62% Valrhona dark chocolate whisked together with steamed milk and finished with more steamed milk and microfoam.
Contains: Dairy, Soy

Trident Booksellers & Cafe
338 Newbury St, Boston
|Hot Chocolate
|White Hot Chocolate
Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston
|Hot Chocolate
62% Valrhona dark chocolate whisked together with steamed milk and finished with more steamed milk and microfoam.
Contains: Dairy, Soy
Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions
123 Appleton Street, Boston
|Hot Chocolate
|$2.00

Blunch
59 E Springfield Street, Boston
|Triple Hot Chocolate
|$3.75

Americano Espresso Bar
155 Meridian St, East Boston
|Hot Chocolate

Tatte Bakery | Northeastern
369 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Hot Chocolate
62% Valrhona dark chocolate whisked together with steamed milk and finished with more steamed milk and microfoam.
Contains: Dairy, Soy
George Howell Coffee
505 Washington Street, Boston
|Hot Chocolate - 8 oz
|$4.25
House-made chocolate syrup made using Goodnow Farms chocolate, steamed with milk.
|Hot Chocolate - 12 oz
|$4.75
House-made chocolate syrup made using Goodnow Farms chocolate, steamed with milk.

South End Buttery
312 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|Hot Chocolate
|$3.50
Blackbird Doughnuts® Cambridge Street
175 Cambridge Street, Boston
|HOT CHOCOLATE
|$3.50
PS Gourmet Coffee
106 Dorchester Street, South Boston
|Large Steamed Hot Chocolate
|$2.65
|Jumbo Black & White Hot Chocolate
|$4.20
Tatte Bakery | Fenway
1352 Boylston Street, Boston
|Hot Chocolate
62% Valrhona dark chocolate whisked together with steamed milk and finished with more steamed milk and microfoam.
Contains: Dairy, Soy
Revival Cafe
103 Newbury St., Boston
|Hot Chocolate (12oz)
|$3.75
dairy-free chocolate and steamed milk
Reign Drink Lab
1370 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Vietnamese Hot Chocolate
|$3.95
Dark chocolate, Vietnamese coffee, sea salt whip
PS Gourmet Coffee - Dorchester
514 Gallivan Blvd, Boston
|Large Steamed Hot Chocolate
|$2.65
|Large White Hot Chocolate
|$3.15
|Large Black & White Hot Chocolate
|$3.15
Tatte Bakery | Emerson
80 Boylston St., Boston
|Hot Chocolate
62% Valrhona dark chocolate whisked together with steamed milk and finished with more steamed milk and microfoam.
Contains: Dairy, Soy
Pavement Coffeehouse | Fenway
1334 Boylston Street, Boston
|Hot Chocolate
|$4.50
Steamed milk with chocolate. We serve local Jersey milk from High Lawn Farm in Berkshires, MA.
South End Buttery - Clarendon Cafe
37 Clarendon Street, Boston
|Hot Chocolate
|$3.50
Tatte Bakery | Summer Street
125 Summer Street, Boston
|Hot Chocolate
62% Valrhona dark chocolate whisked together with steamed milk and finished with more steamed milk and microfoam.
Contains: Dairy, Soy
