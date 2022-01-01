Hot chocolate in Boston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boston restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Item pic

 

Pavement Coffeehouse | Berklee

1096 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$4.50
Steamed milk with chocolate. We serve local Jersey milk from High Lawn Farm in Berkshires, MA.
More about Pavement Coffeehouse | Berklee
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Clarendon St

131 Clarendon Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
hot chocolate$3.75
our rich hot chocolate made with chocolate ganache (contains cream)
More about Flour Bakery Clarendon St
Consumer pic

 

Solid Ground Cafe

742 Huntington Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
hot chocolate$3.75
Dark cocoa and chocolate sauce steamed with milk
More about Solid Ground Cafe
Dudley Cafe image

 

Dudley Cafe

15 Warren St, Roxbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate.
More about Dudley Cafe
Item pic

 

Pavement Coffeehouse | Symphony

44 Gainsborough Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chocolate$4.50
Steamed milk with chocolate. We serve local Jersey milk from High Lawn Farm in Berkshires, MA.
More about Pavement Coffeehouse | Symphony
Cafe Sauvage image

 

Cafe Sauvage

25 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$5.00
More about Cafe Sauvage
Item pic

 

Pavement Coffeehouse | BU

736 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$4.50
Steamed milk with chocolate. We serve local Jersey milk from High Lawn Farm in Berkshires, MA.
More about Pavement Coffeehouse | BU
Tatte Bakery | Berklee image

 

Tatte Bakery | Berklee

160 Mass Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chocolate
62% Valrhona dark chocolate whisked together with steamed milk and finished with more steamed milk and microfoam.
Contains: Dairy, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | Berklee
Trident Booksellers & Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Trident Booksellers & Cafe

338 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 4.1 (5578 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hot Chocolate
White Hot Chocolate
More about Trident Booksellers & Cafe
Tatte Bakery | Pier 4 image

 

Tatte Bakery | Pier 4

200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chocolate
62% Valrhona dark chocolate whisked together with steamed milk and finished with more steamed milk and microfoam.
Contains: Dairy, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
Item pic

 

Sorelle–Seaport

100 Northern Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$2.75
More about Sorelle–Seaport
Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions image

 

Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions

123 Appleton Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$2.00
More about Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions
Blunch image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Blunch

59 E Springfield Street, Boston

Avg 4.6 (964 reviews)
Takeout
Triple Hot Chocolate$3.75
More about Blunch
Americano Espresso Bar image

SANDWICHES

Americano Espresso Bar

155 Meridian St, East Boston

Avg 4.3 (117 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chocolate
More about Americano Espresso Bar
Tatte Bakery | Northeastern image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Northeastern

369 Huntington Ave, Boston

Avg 4.8 (1356 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chocolate
62% Valrhona dark chocolate whisked together with steamed milk and finished with more steamed milk and microfoam.
Contains: Dairy, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | Northeastern
Item pic

 

George Howell Coffee

505 Washington Street, Boston

Avg 4.6 (963 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chocolate - 8 oz$4.25
House-made chocolate syrup made using Goodnow Farms chocolate, steamed with milk.
Hot Chocolate - 12 oz$4.75
House-made chocolate syrup made using Goodnow Farms chocolate, steamed with milk.
More about George Howell Coffee
South End Buttery image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

South End Buttery

312 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (5906 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hot Chocolate$3.50
More about South End Buttery
Item pic

 

Blackbird Doughnuts® Cambridge Street

175 Cambridge Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
HOT CHOCOLATE$3.50
More about Blackbird Doughnuts® Cambridge Street
PS Gourmet Coffee image

 

PS Gourmet Coffee

106 Dorchester Street, South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Steamed Hot Chocolate$2.65
Jumbo Black & White Hot Chocolate$4.20
More about PS Gourmet Coffee
Tatte Bakery | Fenway image

 

Tatte Bakery | Fenway

1352 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chocolate
62% Valrhona dark chocolate whisked together with steamed milk and finished with more steamed milk and microfoam.
Contains: Dairy, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | Fenway
Revival Cafe image

 

Revival Cafe

103 Newbury St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chocolate (12oz)$3.75
dairy-free chocolate and steamed milk
More about Revival Cafe
Item pic

 

Reign Drink Lab

1370 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vietnamese Hot Chocolate$3.95
Dark chocolate, Vietnamese coffee, sea salt whip
More about Reign Drink Lab
Consumer pic

 

PS Gourmet Coffee - Dorchester

514 Gallivan Blvd, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Steamed Hot Chocolate$2.65
Large White Hot Chocolate$3.15
Large Black & White Hot Chocolate$3.15
More about PS Gourmet Coffee - Dorchester
Tatte Bakery | Emerson image

 

Tatte Bakery | Emerson

80 Boylston St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chocolate
62% Valrhona dark chocolate whisked together with steamed milk and finished with more steamed milk and microfoam.
Contains: Dairy, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | Emerson
Ripple Cafe image

 

Ripple Cafe

1906 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chocolate
More about Ripple Cafe
Item pic

 

Pavement Coffeehouse | Fenway

1334 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chocolate$4.50
Steamed milk with chocolate. We serve local Jersey milk from High Lawn Farm in Berkshires, MA.
More about Pavement Coffeehouse | Fenway
North Street Grille image

 

North Street Grille

229 North St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1279 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$3.95
More about North Street Grille
Main pic

 

South End Buttery - Clarendon Cafe

37 Clarendon Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$3.50
More about South End Buttery - Clarendon Cafe
Tatte Bakery | Summer Street image

 

Tatte Bakery | Summer Street

125 Summer Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chocolate
62% Valrhona dark chocolate whisked together with steamed milk and finished with more steamed milk and microfoam.
Contains: Dairy, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | Summer Street
Tatte Bakery | South Boston image

 

Tatte Bakery | South Boston

60 Old Colony Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chocolate
62% Valrhona dark chocolate whisked together with steamed milk and finished with more steamed milk and microfoam.
Contains: Dairy, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | South Boston

