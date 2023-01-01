Ice cream sandwiches in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve ice cream sandwiches
More about Sally's Sandwiches & Blackbird Doughnuts - Tremont Street
Sally's Sandwiches & Blackbird Doughnuts - Tremont Street
492 Tremont Street, Boston
|VANILLA ICE CREAM DOUGHNUT SANDWICH
|$6.00
vanilla ice cream between a doughnut of your choice. we'll make it when you get here! not available for delivery
More about Night Shift Brewing - Love Joy Wharf
Night Shift Brewing - Love Joy Wharf
1 Lovejoy Wharf, Boston
|Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich
|$7.00
More about Parish Cafe & Bar
SANDWICHES
Parish Cafe & Bar
361 Boylston Street, Boston
|CHOCOLATE CHIP ICE CREAM SANDWICH
|$9.95
two giant chocolate chip cookies, vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.