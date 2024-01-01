Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian salad in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve italian salad

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Bennett's Sandwich Shop - Fenway

1348 Boylston Street, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1601 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Salad$11.49
little leaf mixed greens, italian meats and provolone cheese complete with fresh chopped veggies and a side of oil+vinegar.
FRENCH FRIES

224 Boston Street

224 Boston St, Boston

Avg 4.9 (201 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Italian Chop Salad$15.00
avocado, corn, cilantro, onion, red peppers, green goddess dressing
Crane River Cheese Club

138 Cambridge Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
The Keto Italian Sub Salad$17.00
black forest ham, salami, mortadella, capicola, crispy prosciutto, tomato, lettuce, onion, red pepper relish & red wine oregano vinaigrette, provolone
