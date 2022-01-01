Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian subs in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve italian subs

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE

Monica's Mercato

130 Salem St, Boston

Avg 4.6 (1842 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Sub$18.00
Italian Steak Tip Sub$20.00
More about Monica's Mercato
Café Services @ Baupost

10 St. James Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Sub$0.00
Come Up to the Dining Room and Grab a Fresh Sandwich To-Go!
More about Café Services @ Baupost
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

D'Benny's Subs & More

1433 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

Avg 3.5 (45 reviews)
Takeout
Lg Italian Sub$9.99
More about D'Benny's Subs & More

