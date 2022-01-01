Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian wedding soup in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve italian wedding soup

Molinari's image

 

Molinari's - Adam's Village

789 Adams Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
QUART Italian Wedding Soup$12.00
More about Molinari's - Adam's Village
Rocco's Cucina and Bar image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rocco's Cucina & Bar ( Northend )

450 Commercial St, Boston

Avg 4.2 (454 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Italian Wedding Soup$6.95
More about Rocco's Cucina & Bar ( Northend )
Nobility Hill Tavern image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Nobility Hill Tavern

423 Main St, Stoneham

Avg 4.3 (277 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Italian Wedding Soup Bowl$7.00
More about Nobility Hill Tavern

