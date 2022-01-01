Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jalapeno poppers in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve jalapeno poppers

Penguin Pizza image

WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Penguin Pizza

735 Huntington Ave, Boston

Avg 4.9 (830 reviews)
Takeout
Jalapeno Poppers$9.00
More about Penguin Pizza
Balance Patch - Hot Fix Cafe image

 

Balance Patch - Hot Fix Cafe

1031 Commonwealth Ave, Allston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jalapeno Poppers$4.95
More about Balance Patch - Hot Fix Cafe
North Street Grille image

 

North Street Grille

229 North St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1279 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
D HAND MADE JALAPENO POPPERS$5.95
More about North Street Grille
Item pic

 

Union Park Pizza

1405 Washington ST, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jalapeno Poppers$8.99
Cream Cheese stuffed and delicious!
Served with homemade ranch.
More about Union Park Pizza

