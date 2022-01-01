Jalapeno poppers in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve jalapeno poppers
WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Penguin Pizza
735 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Jalapeno Poppers
|$9.00
Balance Patch - Hot Fix Cafe
1031 Commonwealth Ave, Allston
|Jalapeno Poppers
|$4.95
North Street Grille
229 North St, Boston
|D HAND MADE JALAPENO POPPERS
|$5.95
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.