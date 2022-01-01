Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jerk chicken in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve jerk chicken

Jerk Chicken Plate. image

 

Murl's Kitchen

143 Washington St, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Jerk Chicken Mac & Cheese$7.00
Jerk Chicken Plate.
Jerk Chicken (SIDE).$6.00
More about Murl's Kitchen
Jamaican Jerk Chicken Rice Plate image

 

Fresh Food Generation

185 Talbot Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Jamaican Jerk Chicken Rice Plate$12.00
The Jamaican Jerk Chicken Plate includes coconut rice, sweet plantains and pineapple salsa. Chicken is marinated in our from scratch Jerk sauce and baked to perfection. Includes a blend of traditional spices, local habanero peppers and scallions. Spicy.
More about Fresh Food Generation

