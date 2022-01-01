Jerk chicken in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve jerk chicken
Murl's Kitchen
143 Washington St, Dorchester
|Jerk Chicken Mac & Cheese
|$7.00
|Jerk Chicken Plate.
|Jerk Chicken (SIDE).
|$6.00
Fresh Food Generation
185 Talbot Ave, Dorchester
|Jamaican Jerk Chicken Rice Plate
|$12.00
The Jamaican Jerk Chicken Plate includes coconut rice, sweet plantains and pineapple salsa. Chicken is marinated in our from scratch Jerk sauce and baked to perfection. Includes a blend of traditional spices, local habanero peppers and scallions. Spicy.
