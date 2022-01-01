Jungle curry in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve jungle curry
More about Nud Pob Thai Cuisine - 738 Commonwealth Avenue
Nud Pob Thai Cuisine - 738 Commonwealth Avenue
738 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston
|Jungle Curry (Entree)
|$16.83
A Thai style spicy mix veggie soup. Chicken broth. No coconut milk nor curry powder. !! Entree Only!!
(contain shrimp)
