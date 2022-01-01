Kale caesar salad in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve kale caesar salad
More about Sorelle–Seaport
Sorelle–Seaport
100 Northern Ave, Boston
|Chicken, Provolone & Roasted Peppers
|$11.25
basil pesto, CIABATTA
|Caprese
|$9.75
tomato, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, basil, balsamic, CIABATTA
|Cubano
|$10.95
pork, ham, swiss, pickles, mayo, mustard
More about Metropolis Cafe
Metropolis Cafe
584 Tremont Street, Boston
|SHAVED BEET & CARROT RIBBON SALAD
|$13.75
spiced peaches, radishes, arugula, toasted pepitas, citrus dijon vinaigrette
|WILTED SPINACH
|$8.50
preserved lemon, toasted garlic
|ASPARAGUS TARTARE
|$12.08
avocado, tomato caper relish, sherry vinegar, crispy shallots
More about Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf
Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf
282 Congress St., Boston
|Caprese
|$9.75
tomato, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, balsamic, CIABATTA
|Chicken, Provolone & Roasted Peppers
|$11.25
basil pesto, CIABATTA
|Southwestern Chicken
|$11.50
bacon, avocado, cheddar, greens, tomato, red onion, chipotle, CIABATTA
More about Cobblestones
Cobblestones
30 Charles St, Boston
|The Callie
|$10.00
Farm fresh egg, avocado, bacon, tomato, pesto aioli and provolone on a king sized toasted english muffin
|Peanut Butter Acai Bowl
|$10.00
Build your own cobblestone! Start with your base, add three toppings and and drizzle. YUM!
|The Beacon
|$10.00
Farm fresh grilled egg, sausage patty, American cheese and tomato melted together on your choice of bagel
