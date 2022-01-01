Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kale caesar salad in Boston

Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve kale caesar salad

Sorelle–Seaport image

 

Sorelle–Seaport

100 Northern Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken, Provolone & Roasted Peppers$11.25
basil pesto, CIABATTA
Caprese$9.75
tomato, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, basil, balsamic, CIABATTA
Cubano$10.95
pork, ham, swiss, pickles, mayo, mustard
More about Sorelle–Seaport
Consumer pic

 

Metropolis Cafe

584 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SHAVED BEET & CARROT RIBBON SALAD$13.75
spiced peaches, radishes, arugula, toasted pepitas, citrus dijon vinaigrette
WILTED SPINACH$8.50
preserved lemon, toasted garlic
ASPARAGUS TARTARE$12.08
avocado, tomato caper relish, sherry vinegar, crispy shallots
More about Metropolis Cafe
Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf image

 

Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf

282 Congress St., Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caprese$9.75
tomato, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, balsamic, CIABATTA
Chicken, Provolone & Roasted Peppers$11.25
basil pesto, CIABATTA
Southwestern Chicken$11.50
bacon, avocado, cheddar, greens, tomato, red onion, chipotle, CIABATTA
More about Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf
Cobblestones image

 

Cobblestones

30 Charles St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
The Callie$10.00
Farm fresh egg, avocado, bacon, tomato, pesto aioli and provolone on a king sized toasted english muffin
Peanut Butter Acai Bowl$10.00
Build your own cobblestone! Start with your base, add three toppings and and drizzle. YUM!
The Beacon$10.00
Farm fresh grilled egg, sausage patty, American cheese and tomato melted together on your choice of bagel
More about Cobblestones

