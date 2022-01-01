Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kale salad in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve kale salad

Bar Mezzana image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Bar Mezzana

360 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (3010 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kale Salad*$15.00
Thinly cut kale is tossed with a charred lemon vinaigrette, shaved parmesan, radish, pickled onion, sunflower seeds, and candied lemon zest
More about Bar Mezzana
Sip Wine Bar and Kitchen image

 

Sip Wine Bar and Kitchen

581 Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kale & Quinoa Salad$14.00
baby kale, roasted corn, olive oil poached grape tomatoes, pistachio vinaigrette, fresh herbs
More about Sip Wine Bar and Kitchen
Cunard Tavern image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cunard Tavern

24 Orleans St., Boston

Avg 4 (571 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tomato & Mozzarella Kale Salad$18.00
chopped kale, roasted beets, crumbled goat cheese, house made balsamic vinaigrette, brioche garlic croutons, toasted pine nuts, minced basil
More about Cunard Tavern
Item pic

 

Sorelle–Seaport

100 Northern Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kale Caesar Salad$8.25
mixed kale & romain, parmesan, croûton
Kale Caesar Salad$8.25
mixed kale & romain, parmesan, croûton
Kale Caesar Salad w/Chicken$10.50
chicken, mixed kale & romaine, parmesan, croûton
More about Sorelle–Seaport
Chickadee image

FRENCH FRIES

Chickadee

21 Dry Dock Ave, Boston

Avg 4.9 (2345 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Kale Salad$17.00
buttermilk tom, green tomato, avocado, sauerflower
More about Chickadee
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

South End Buttery

312 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (5906 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shaved Kale & Brussels Salad$14.00
shaved fennel + brussels sprouts, dried currants, almonds, shaved parm, grap
More about South End Buttery
Item pic

 

Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf

282 Congress St., Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kale Caesar Salad w/Chicken$10.50
chicken, mixed kale & romaine, parmesan, croûton
Kale Caesar Salad$8.25
mixed kale & romain, parmesan, croûton
Kale Caesar Salad w/Chicken$10.50
chicken, mixed kale & romaine, parmesan, croûton
More about Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf
Burro Bar image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Burro Bar

1357 Washington St, Boston

Avg 4.5 (2000 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kale Salad$12.00
apples, pears, carrots, toasted corn nut crumble,
cotija, cheesy whole grain mustard dressing
More about Burro Bar
Main pic

 

South End Buttery - Clarendon Cafe

37 Clarendon Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shaved Kale & Brussels Salad$12.00
shaved kale, fennel and brussels sprouts, dried currants, toasted almonds,
shaved pecorino, grapefruit vinaigrette
More about South End Buttery - Clarendon Cafe
Item pic

 

Fresh Food Generation

185 Talbot Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fave Kale Salad (side)$5.00
Fave Kale Salad$12.00
Kale, roasted butternut squash, quinoa, red onion, and house honey mustard dressing.
More about Fresh Food Generation
67ece88a-99c7-4c20-8ed4-20b389d45df6 image

 

Cobblestones

30 Charles St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuscan Kale Caesar Salad$12.00
Tuscan kale, shaved parmesan, cherry tomatoes, parmesan bread croutons with creamy caesar dressing
More about Cobblestones
Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant

425 West Broadway, South Boston

Avg 4.6 (9775 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Kale Salad$15.00
Avocado, Marinated Cherry Tomatoes, Roasted Corn, Carrot, Red Peppers, Shaved Cabot Extra Sharp Cheddar, Buttermilk Ranch Dressing
Gluten Free
More about Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant

