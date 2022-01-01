Kale salad in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve kale salad
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Bar Mezzana
360 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Kale Salad*
|$15.00
Thinly cut kale is tossed with a charred lemon vinaigrette, shaved parmesan, radish, pickled onion, sunflower seeds, and candied lemon zest
Sip Wine Bar and Kitchen
581 Washington Street, Boston
|Kale & Quinoa Salad
|$14.00
baby kale, roasted corn, olive oil poached grape tomatoes, pistachio vinaigrette, fresh herbs
TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cunard Tavern
24 Orleans St., Boston
|Tomato & Mozzarella Kale Salad
|$18.00
chopped kale, roasted beets, crumbled goat cheese, house made balsamic vinaigrette, brioche garlic croutons, toasted pine nuts, minced basil
Sorelle–Seaport
100 Northern Ave, Boston
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$8.25
mixed kale & romain, parmesan, croûton
|Kale Caesar Salad w/Chicken
|$10.50
chicken, mixed kale & romaine, parmesan, croûton
FRENCH FRIES
Chickadee
21 Dry Dock Ave, Boston
|Crispy Kale Salad
|$17.00
buttermilk tom, green tomato, avocado, sauerflower
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
South End Buttery
312 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|Shaved Kale & Brussels Salad
|$14.00
shaved fennel + brussels sprouts, dried currants, almonds, shaved parm, grap
Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf
282 Congress St., Boston
|Kale Caesar Salad w/Chicken
|$10.50
chicken, mixed kale & romaine, parmesan, croûton
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Burro Bar
1357 Washington St, Boston
|Kale Salad
|$12.00
apples, pears, carrots, toasted corn nut crumble,
cotija, cheesy whole grain mustard dressing
South End Buttery - Clarendon Cafe
37 Clarendon Street, Boston
|Shaved Kale & Brussels Salad
|$12.00
shaved kale, fennel and brussels sprouts, dried currants, toasted almonds,
shaved pecorino, grapefruit vinaigrette
Fresh Food Generation
185 Talbot Ave, Dorchester
|Fave Kale Salad (side)
|$5.00
|Fave Kale Salad
|$12.00
Kale, roasted butternut squash, quinoa, red onion, and house honey mustard dressing.
Cobblestones
30 Charles St, Boston
|Tuscan Kale Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Tuscan kale, shaved parmesan, cherry tomatoes, parmesan bread croutons with creamy caesar dressing
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant
425 West Broadway, South Boston
|Chopped Kale Salad
|$15.00
Avocado, Marinated Cherry Tomatoes, Roasted Corn, Carrot, Red Peppers, Shaved Cabot Extra Sharp Cheddar, Buttermilk Ranch Dressing
Gluten Free
