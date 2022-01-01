Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Karaage in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve karaage

Item pic

 

Shore Leave

11 WILLIAM E MULLINS WAY, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Karaage Chicken Sandwich$14.00
spicy mayo, red cabbage slaw, boston bibb lettuce
Allergens: gluten, dairy, shellfish (CC), fin fish (CC), eggs, allium, soy, alcohol
More about Shore Leave
Hojoko image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Hojoko

1271 BOYLSTON STREET, Boston

Avg 4.1 (1359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
3pc Karaage Fried Chicken$10.00
ginger-soy marinated chicken thighs, lemon
Not safe for:
Gluten, Sesame, Allium, Fish, Soy, Cross Contamination
Can be made without: Gluten, Sesame, Allium, Fish, Soy
7pc Karaage Fried Chicken$21.00
ginger-soy marinated chicken thighs, lemon
Gluten, Sesame, Allium, Fish, Soy, Cross Contamination
Can be made without: Gluten, Sesame, Allium, Fish, Soy
More about Hojoko
Item pic

 

Genki Ya of Boston

232 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tari No Karaage$9.95
Japanese style fried chicken, battered with ginger and garlic. Served with mustard sauce
More about Genki Ya of Boston
Shojo image

TAPAS

Shojo Boston

9 Tyler St, Boston

Avg 4.5 (1804 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Karaage Chicken Baos$12.00
JAPANESE FRIED CHICKEN, YUZU BLACK BEAN AIOLI
More about Shojo Boston

Browse other tasty dishes in Boston

Jerk Chicken

Naan

Mussels

Enchiladas

Rotisserie Chicken

Avocado Salad

Carbonara

Naruto

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Boston to explore

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Boston to explore

From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (160 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (95 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Winthrop

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (160 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (228 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (554 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston