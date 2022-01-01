Karaage in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve karaage
Shore Leave
11 WILLIAM E MULLINS WAY, Boston
|Karaage Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
spicy mayo, red cabbage slaw, boston bibb lettuce
Allergens: gluten, dairy, shellfish (CC), fin fish (CC), eggs, allium, soy, alcohol
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Hojoko
1271 BOYLSTON STREET, Boston
|3pc Karaage Fried Chicken
|$10.00
ginger-soy marinated chicken thighs, lemon
Not safe for:
Gluten, Sesame, Allium, Fish, Soy, Cross Contamination
Can be made without: Gluten, Sesame, Allium, Fish, Soy
|7pc Karaage Fried Chicken
|$21.00
ginger-soy marinated chicken thighs, lemon
Gluten, Sesame, Allium, Fish, Soy, Cross Contamination
Can be made without: Gluten, Sesame, Allium, Fish, Soy
Genki Ya of Boston
232 Tremont Street, Boston
|Tari No Karaage
|$9.95
Japanese style fried chicken, battered with ginger and garlic. Served with mustard sauce
