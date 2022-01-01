Katsu in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve katsu
More about Eventide - Fenway
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Eventide - Fenway
1321 Boylston Street, Boston
|Fried Chicken Katsu Sandwich
|$14.00
Breaded and fried chicken patty made from Commonwealth Poultry free-range chicken. Served on a house made sesame seed bun with maple-mustard sauce, Napa cabbage, pickled jalapeños, and bread and butter pickles.
CONTAINS SESAME, DAIRY, SOY, EGG, AND GLUTEN
More about Fuji at Ink Block
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Fuji at Ink Block
352 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Spicy Tempura Maki Katsu Style *
|$15.00
Katsu style fried shrimp, cucumber, and avocado, spicy mayo and tobiko
More about Genki Ya of Boston - 232 Tremont Street
Genki Ya of Boston - 232 Tremont Street
232 Tremont Street, Boston
|Salmon Katsu with Rice
|$23.95
Dipped in a light bread crumb batter, then deep fried to perfection.
|Pork Katsu with Rice
|$23.95
Dipped in a light bread crumb batter, then deep fried to perfection.
|L Chicken Katsu Don
|$12.95
Chicken cutlets sauteed with egg served over a bed of rice
More about Sushi Kappo - Fenway
SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN
Sushi Kappo - Fenway
86 Peterborough Street, Boston
|Chicken Katsu Donburi
|$12.45
