Kebabs in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve kebabs

Tatte Bakery | Berklee

160 Mass Avenue, Boston

Lamb Kebab Plate$13.50
Lamb kebab, baba ganoush, chickpea puree, pickled red cabbage, carrots, and cauliflower served with toasted za'atar pita, labneh and parsley.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame
Lamb Kebab Pita$13.50
Lamb kebab, tomatoes, red onion, parsley, and dill labneh served in warm pita.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy
Tatte Bakery | Pier 4

200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston

Lamb Kebab Plate$13.50
Lamb kebab, baba ganoush, chickpea puree, pickled red cabbage, carrots, and cauliflower served with toasted za'atar pita, labneh and parsley.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame
GF Lamb Kebab Plate$13.50
Lamb kebab, baba ganoush, chickpea puree, pickled red cabbage, carrots, and cauliflower served with gluten-free bread, labneh, and parsley.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Lamb Kebab Pita$13.50
Lamb kebab, tomatoes, red onion, parsley, and dill labneh served in warm pita.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy
SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Northeastern

369 Huntington Ave, Boston

GF Lamb Kebab Plate$13.50
Lamb kebab, baba ganoush, chickpea puree, pickled red cabbage, carrots, and cauliflower served with gluten-free bread, labneh, and parsley.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Lamb Kebab Plate$13.50
Lamb kebab, baba ganoush, chickpea puree, pickled red cabbage, carrots, and cauliflower served with toasted za'atar pita, labneh and parsley.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame
Lamb Kebab Pita$13.50
Lamb kebab, tomatoes, red onion, parsley, and dill labneh served in warm pita.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy
SEAFOOD

The Barking Crab

88 Sleeper St, Boston

Swordfish Kebabs*$34.00
Roasted red pepper coulis, Spanish rice
Shanti

49 Warren St., Roxbury

Lamb Shish Kebab$18.95
Ground lamb meat marinated with onions, herbs and spices. (GF, NF)
Tatte Bakery | Fenway

1352 Boylston Street, Boston

GF Lamb Kebab Plate$13.50
Lamb kebab, baba ganoush, chickpea puree, pickled red cabbage, carrots, and cauliflower served with gluten-free bread, labneh, and parsley.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Lamb Kebab Plate$13.50
Lamb kebab, baba ganoush, chickpea puree, pickled red cabbage, carrots, and cauliflower served with toasted za'atar pita, labneh and parsley.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame
Lamb Kebab Pita$13.50
Lamb kebab, tomatoes, red onion, parsley, and dill labneh served in warm pita.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy
ILONA

783 Tremont St, Boston

Chicken Kebab$14.00
Turmeric yogurt marinade, casik
Beef Kebab$19.00
Smoky harissa marinade, spicy schug sauce
Miznon

107 Seaport Boulevard, Boston

Lamb Kebab$16.00
Lamb kebab with grilled tomato and onion, tahini, tomato salsa, green chili pepper
Tatte Bakery | Emerson

80 Boylston St., Boston

Lamb Kebab Plate$13.50
Lamb kebab, baba ganoush, chickpea puree, pickled red cabbage, carrots, and cauliflower served with toasted za'atar pita, labneh and parsley.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame
Lamb Kebab Pita$13.50
Lamb kebab, tomatoes, red onion, parsley, and dill labneh served in warm pita.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy
Mela

578 Tremont Street, Boston

Barrah Baluchi (Boti Kebab)$20.00
Gilaffi Kebab (Seekh Kabab)$18.00
Salmon Kebab$20.00
Cafe Landwer - Boylston

653 Boylston St, Boston

Kebab Hummus Bowl$16.00
Beef/Lamb Kebabs served on Homemade Fresh Daily Hummus with Olive Oil, Tahini, Paprika & Parsley. Served with 2 Pitas on the Side
Sinia Kebab$18.00
Grilled Beef & Lamb Served in Freshly Baked Focaccia with Smoked Eggplant, Tomatoes & Red Onion Garnished with Tahini & Chickpeas, Parsley, Harissa Oil
Served with a Chopped Salad.
Tatte Bakery | Summer Street

125 Summer Street, Boston

Lamb Kebab Plate$13.50
Lamb kebab, baba ganoush, chickpea puree, pickled red cabbage, carrots, and cauliflower served with toasted za'atar pita, labneh and parsley.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame
Lamb Kebab Pita$13.50
Lamb kebab, tomatoes, red onion, parsley, and dill labneh served in warm pita.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy
PIZZA

Servia

126 State Street, Boston

Chicken Kebab (2)$12.00
Lamb Kebab (2)$16.00
Tatte Bakery | South Boston

60 Old Colony Ave, Boston

GF Lamb Kebab Plate$13.50
Lamb kebab, baba ganoush, chickpea puree, pickled red cabbage, carrots, and cauliflower served with gluten-free bread, labneh, and parsley.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Lamb Kebab Plate$13.50
Lamb kebab, baba ganoush, chickpea puree, pickled red cabbage, carrots, and cauliflower served with toasted za'atar pita, labneh and parsley.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame
Lamb Kebab Pita$13.50
Lamb kebab, tomatoes, red onion, parsley, and dill labneh served in warm pita.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy
Tatte Bakery | South End

345 Harrison Avenue, Boston

Lamb Kebab Plate$13.50
Lamb kebab, baba ganoush, chickpea puree, pickled red cabbage, carrots, and cauliflower served with toasted za'atar pita, labneh and parsley.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame
GF Lamb Kebab Plate$13.50
Lamb kebab, baba ganoush, chickpea puree, pickled red cabbage, carrots, and cauliflower served with gluten-free bread, labneh, and parsley.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Lamb Kebab Pita$13.50
Lamb kebab, tomatoes, red onion, parsley, and dill labneh served in warm pita.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy
SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place

201 Washington St, Boston

GF Lamb Kebab Plate$13.50
Lamb kebab, baba ganoush, chickpea puree, pickled red cabbage, carrots, and cauliflower served with gluten-free bread, labneh, and parsley.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Lamb Kebab Plate$13.50
Lamb kebab, baba ganoush, chickpea puree, pickled red cabbage, carrots, and cauliflower served with toasted za'atar pita, labneh and parsley.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame
Lamb Kebab Pita$13.50
Lamb kebab, tomatoes, red onion, parsley, and dill labneh served in warm pita.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy
Tatte Bakery | Charles Street

70 Charles Street, Boston

Lamb Kebab Plate$13.50
Lamb kebab, baba ganoush, chickpea puree, pickled red cabbage, carrots, and cauliflower served with toasted za'atar pita, labneh and parsley.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame
GF Lamb Kebab Plate$13.50
Lamb kebab, baba ganoush, chickpea puree, pickled red cabbage, carrots, and cauliflower served with gluten-free bread, labneh, and parsley.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Lamb Kebab Pita$13.50
Lamb kebab, tomatoes, red onion, parsley, and dill labneh served in warm pita.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy
NU burger

35 W. Newton Street, Boston

beef kebab$13.50
beef filet kebab with roasted tomatoes, sumac onion, lentil rice, fattoush salad, spicy bread
Cafe Landwer

900 Beacon Street, Boston

Kebab Hummus Bowl$16.00
Beef/Lamb Kebabs served on Homemade Fresh Daily Hummus with Olive Oil, Tahini, Paprika & Parsley. Served with 2 Pitas on the Side
Sinia Kebab$18.00
Grilled Beef & Lamb Served in Freshly Baked Focaccia with Smoked Eggplant, Tomatoes & Red Onion Garnished with Tahini & Chickpeas, Parsley, Harissa Oil
Served with a Chopped Salad.
The Squealing Pig

134 Smith Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Steak Kebabs$17.00
