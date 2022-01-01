Lamb biryani in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve lamb biryani
Shanti
1111 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Lamb Biryani
|$18.95
An aromatic blend of fragrant Saffron basmati rice with exotic spices flavorful aroma of cumin, cardamom, roasted cashew and raisins. ( GF ) Served with Raita.
Shanti
49 Warren St., Roxbury
|Lamb Biryani
|$18.95
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.