Lamb burgers in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve lamb burgers

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Tip Tap Room

138 Cambridge Street, Boston

Avg 4.3 (797 reviews)
Takeout
LAMB BURGER$20.00
Eva Boston

279a Newbury St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lamb Burger$22.00
Ground lamb, red onion, arugula, whipped feta cheese, griddled sesame seed bun
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Local 149

149 P Street, Boston

Avg 4.1 (1203 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
LAMB BURGER$18.00
Pickled jalapeños, tatziki, feta, English muffin.
