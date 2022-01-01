Lasagna in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve lasagna
NOODLES
MIDA - Boston
782 Tremont St., Boston
|SMOKED SHORT RIB LASAGNA
|$27.00
braised beef short rib, parmesan, fontina, marinara
Florina Pizzeria & Paninoteca
16 Derne Street, Boston
|LASAGNA BOLOGNESE
|$14.00
homemade beef bolognese, mozzarella & pecorino cheese
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Antico Forno
93 SALEM ST, Boston
|LASAGNA PRIMAVERA
|$25.00
|Lasagna Bolognese
|$27.00
Café Services @ Baupost
10 St. James Ave, Boston
|Butternut Squash Lasagna with Bechamel & Ricotta
|$0.00
Ristorante Lucia - Boston
415 Hanover St., Boston
|Lasagna Lucia
|$22.00
Nonna Lucia’s recipe, fresh pasta layered with egg, ground veal, Mozzarella &
tomato sauce
