Lemon tarts in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve lemon tarts
More about Tatte Bakery | Berklee
Tatte Bakery | Berklee
160 Mass Avenue, Boston
|Lemon Mint Tart
|$5.00
A buttery crisp shell filled with tart lemon mint curd and topped with sweet meringue.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston
|Lemon Mint Tart
|$5.00
A buttery crisp shell filled with tart lemon mint curd and topped with sweet meringue.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | Northeastern
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Northeastern
369 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Lemon Mint Tart
|$5.00
A buttery crisp shell filled with tart lemon mint curd and topped with sweet meringue.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | Fenway
Tatte Bakery | Fenway
1352 Boylston Street, Boston
|Lemon Mint Tart
|$5.00
A buttery crisp shell filled with tart lemon mint curd and topped with sweet meringue.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | Emerson
Tatte Bakery | Emerson
80 Boylston St., Boston
|Lemon Mint Tart
|$5.00
A buttery crisp shell filled with tart lemon mint curd and topped with sweet meringue.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tavolo Ristorante
Tavolo Ristorante
1918 Dorchester Avenue, Dorchester
|LEMON TART
|$8.00
mascarpone whipped cream
More about Tatte Bakery | Summer Street
Tatte Bakery | Summer Street
125 Summer Street, Boston
|Lemon Mint Tart
|$5.00
A buttery crisp shell filled with tart lemon mint curd and topped with sweet meringue.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | South Boston
Tatte Bakery | South Boston
60 Old Colony Ave, Boston
|Lemon Mint Tart
|$5.00
A buttery crisp shell filled with tart lemon mint curd and topped with sweet meringue.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | South End
Tatte Bakery | South End
345 Harrison Avenue, Boston
|Lemon Mint Tart
|$5.00
A buttery crisp shell filled with tart lemon mint curd and topped with sweet meringue.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place
201 Washington St, Boston
|Lemon Mint Tart
|$5.00
A buttery crisp shell filled with tart lemon mint curd and topped with sweet meringue.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.