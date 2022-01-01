Lobster rolls in Boston
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Eventide Fenway
1321 Boylston Street, Boston
|Eventide Brown Butter Lobster Roll
|$21.00
Our non-traditional lobster roll served on a house-made Chinese style steamed bun with warm lobster meat tossed in brown butter. Gluten free buns are available.
Contains shellfish, gluten, and dairy.
SEAFOOD
Row 34
383 CONGRESS ST, Boston
|Creamy Lobster Roll
|$46.00
Ethel's Classic Lobster Salad, cole slaw, kettle chips
|Warm Buttered Lobster Roll
|$46.00
Locally caught lobster from ME, poached in warm butter in a brioche bun topped off with sea salt. Served with coleslaw and kettle chips.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sons of Boston
19 Union St, Boston
|Loaded Lobster Roll
|$31.00
5oz fresh lobster meat in a brioche bun
Hot - Poached in butter and cream
Cold - Tossed with mayo, celery and lettuce
Po' Boy - Tempura battered and fried lobster meat with remoulade and lettuce
Shore Leave
11 WILLIAM E MULLINS WAY, Boston
|Lobster Salad Roll
|$28.00
brown butter, yuzu kosho mayo, avocado, celery, chive
Allergens: dairy, shellfish, eggs, allium, sesame, soy
ReelHouse Boston Waterfront
6 New Street, East Boston
|Lobster Roll
|$32.00
served cold, buttered bun, side of mixed greens, house made chips
DIM SUM • NOODLES
Banyan Bar + Refuge
553 Tremont St, Boston
|Lobster Roll Bao (gf*)
|$23.00
chilled lobster, mayo, lemon, scallions, onion, celery
SEAFOOD
The Barking Crab
88 Sleeper St, Boston
|Naked Lobster Roll*
|$37.00
Butter poached fresh lobster meat, served on a toasted roll. Fries, slaw & a pickle included!
|Traditional Lobster Roll*
|$36.00
served chilled. Fresh lobster meat tossed with mayo & celery served on a toasted roll with shredded lettuce. Fries, slaw & a pickle included!
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Bennett's Sandwich Shop
84 Peterborough St, Boston
|Lobster Roll
|$19.99
our famous "Lobstah" roll! over a quarter pound of fresh maine lobster meat served on a lightly toasted gourmet roll with light mayo, drawn butter and light lettuce.
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Select Oyster Bar
50 Gloucester St, Boston
|Select Lobster Roll
|$48.00
The Boston Sail Loft
80 Atlantic Ave, Boston
|Lobster Salad Roll
|$32.95
A heaping portion of lobster meat chilled and lightly dressed with mayonnaise and served on a grilled roll. Served with French Fries and coleslaw
B & G Oysters
550 Tremont Street, Boston
|Maine Lobster Roll & Fries
|$34.00
Lobster Salad, Buttered Hot Dog Bun, French Fries, Pickle, Cole Slaw
