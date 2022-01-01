Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobster rolls in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve lobster rolls

Eventide Brown Butter Lobster Roll image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Eventide Fenway

1321 Boylston Street, Boston

Avg 4.5 (869 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Eventide Brown Butter Lobster Roll$21.00
Our non-traditional lobster roll served on a house-made Chinese style steamed bun with warm lobster meat tossed in brown butter. Gluten free buns are available.
Contains shellfish, gluten, and dairy.
More about Eventide Fenway
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Row 34

383 CONGRESS ST, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1519 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Creamy Lobster Roll$46.00
Ethel's Classic Lobster Salad, cole slaw, kettle chips
Warm Buttered Lobster Roll$46.00
Locally caught lobster from ME, poached in warm butter in a brioche bun topped off with sea salt. Served with coleslaw and kettle chips.
More about Row 34
LOBSTER ROLL image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sons of Boston

19 Union St, Boston

Avg 4.2 (439 reviews)
Takeout
Loaded Lobster Roll$31.00
5oz fresh lobster meat in a brioche bun
Hot - Poached in butter and cream
Cold - Tossed with mayo, celery and lettuce
Po' Boy - Tempura battered and fried lobster meat with remoulade and lettuce
More about Sons of Boston
Item pic

 

Shore Leave

11 WILLIAM E MULLINS WAY, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lobster Salad Roll$28.00
brown butter, yuzu kosho mayo, avocado, celery, chive
Allergens: dairy, shellfish, eggs, allium, sesame, soy
More about Shore Leave
ReelHouse Boston Waterfront image

 

ReelHouse Boston Waterfront

6 New Street, East Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Roll$32.00
served cold, buttered bun, side of mixed greens, house made chips
More about ReelHouse Boston Waterfront
Banyan Bar + Refuge image

DIM SUM • NOODLES

Banyan Bar + Refuge

553 Tremont St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (966 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lobster Roll Bao (gf*)$23.00
chilled lobster, mayo, lemon, scallions, onion, celery
More about Banyan Bar + Refuge
Naked Lobster Roll* image

SEAFOOD

The Barking Crab

88 Sleeper St, Boston

Avg 3.6 (4308 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Naked Lobster Roll*$37.00
Butter poached fresh lobster meat, served on a toasted roll. Fries, slaw & a pickle included!
Traditional Lobster Roll*$36.00
served chilled. Fresh lobster meat tossed with mayo & celery served on a toasted roll with shredded lettuce. Fries, slaw & a pickle included!
More about The Barking Crab
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Bennett's Sandwich Shop

84 Peterborough St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1601 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Roll$19.99
our famous "Lobstah" roll! over a quarter pound of fresh maine lobster meat served on a lightly toasted gourmet roll with light mayo, drawn butter and light lettuce.
More about Bennett's Sandwich Shop
Select Oyster Bar image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Select Oyster Bar

50 Gloucester St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (1179 reviews)
Takeout
Select Lobster Roll$48.00
More about Select Oyster Bar
The Boston Sail Loft image

 

The Boston Sail Loft

80 Atlantic Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lobster Salad Roll$32.95
A heaping portion of lobster meat chilled and lightly dressed with mayonnaise and served on a grilled roll. Served with French Fries and coleslaw
More about The Boston Sail Loft
Maine Lobster Roll & Fries image

 

B & G Oysters

550 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Maine Lobster Roll & Fries$34.00
Lobster Salad, Buttered Hot Dog Bun, French Fries, Pickle, Cole Slaw
More about B & G Oysters
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

State Street Provisions

255 State Street, Boston

Avg 4.3 (1195 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Roll$34.00
lemon-tarragon aioli, chives, brioche
More about State Street Provisions

Browse other tasty dishes in Boston

Chopped Salad

Calamari

Lamb Kebabs

Sweet Potato Fries

Garden Salad

Jambalaya

Chutney

Veal Parmesan

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Boston to explore

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Boston to explore

From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (94 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Winthrop

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston