Lobsters in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve lobsters

Tiki Rock image

 

Tiki Rock

2 Broad Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Risotto$28.00
Fresh Lobster Meat, Wild Mixed Mushrooms, Asparagus, & Shaved Parmesan Cheese
More about Tiki Rock
Maine Lobster Stew image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Eventide Fenway

1321 Boylston Street, Boston

Avg 4.5 (869 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Maine Lobster Stew$21.00
Maine lobster added to a base of rich lobster stock with green curry paste, sweet potato, hen of the woods mushrooms, coconut milk and chili oil. Served with our house-made saltines.
Contains shellfish, soy, dairy, gluten, and alliums.
Eventide Brown Butter Lobster Roll$21.00
Our non-traditional lobster roll served on a house-made Chinese style steamed bun with warm lobster meat tossed in brown butter. Gluten free buns are available.
Contains shellfish, gluten, and dairy.
More about Eventide Fenway
Mamma Maria image

 

Mamma Maria

3 North Square, Boston

Avg 4.7 (6741 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Agnolotti Pasta$40.00
Venetian-style Maine lobster and pasta agnolotti with poached asparagus, red tobiko, oriental mushrooms, and crumbled guanciale.
More about Mamma Maria
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Row 34

383 CONGRESS ST, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1519 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Creamy Lobster Roll$46.00
Ethel's Classic Lobster Salad, cole slaw, kettle chips
Warm Buttered Lobster Roll$46.00
Locally caught lobster from ME, poached in warm butter in a brioche bun topped off with sea salt. Served with coleslaw and kettle chips.
More about Row 34
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

LoLa 42 Boston

22 Liberty St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (2127 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Fried Rice$72.00
Snow Peas, Fresno, Carrots, Red & Yellow Peppers, Egg, Smoked Soy Glaze
More about LoLa 42 Boston
Antico Forno image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Antico Forno

93 SALEM ST, Boston

Avg 3.5 (1077 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Ravioli$31.00
More about Antico Forno
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sons of Boston

19 Union St, Boston

Avg 4.2 (439 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Bisque Bowl$13.00
Creamy and salty bisque flavored by Maine lobster and topped with fresh picked lobster meat
Loaded Lobster Roll$31.00
5oz fresh lobster meat in a brioche bun
Hot - Poached in butter and cream
Cold - Tossed with mayo, celery and lettuce
Po' Boy - Tempura battered and fried lobster meat with remoulade and lettuce
More about Sons of Boston
Item pic

 

Shore Leave

11 WILLIAM E MULLINS WAY, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lobster Salad Roll$28.00
brown butter, yuzu kosho mayo, avocado, celery, chive
Allergens: dairy, shellfish, eggs, allium, sesame, soy
More about Shore Leave
Max's Deli Café image

WRAPS • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Max's Deli Café

151 Milk St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1512 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Bisque
More about Max's Deli Café
ReelHouse Boston Waterfront image

 

ReelHouse Boston Waterfront

6 New Street, East Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Roll$32.00
served cold, buttered bun, side of mixed greens, house made chips
More about ReelHouse Boston Waterfront
Venezia Restaurant image

 

Venezia Restaurant

20 Ericsson Street, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fettuccine Lobster$42.00
More about Venezia Restaurant
Chickadee image

FRENCH FRIES

Chickadee

21 Dry Dock Ave, Boston

Avg 4.9 (2345 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lobster Campanelle$36.00
fra diavolo, calabrian chili, crispy garlic, chive
More about Chickadee
Banyan Bar + Refuge image

DIM SUM • NOODLES

Banyan Bar + Refuge

553 Tremont St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (966 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lobster Roll Bao (gf*)$23.00
chilled lobster, mayo, lemon, scallions, onion, celery
More about Banyan Bar + Refuge
Item pic

SEAFOOD

The Barking Crab

88 Sleeper St, Boston

Avg 3.6 (4308 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lobster Mac & Cheese*$34.00
home-made cheese sauce, lobster meat & ritz crackers
Naked Lobster Roll*$37.00
Butter poached fresh lobster meat, served on a toasted roll. Fries, slaw & a pickle included!
1.5 lb Steamed Hard Shell Lobster*$51.00
served with corn on the cob, lemon & drawn butter
More about The Barking Crab
South End Buttery image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

South End Buttery

312 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (5906 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tail & Claw Lobster Mac & Cheese$29.00
lumache noodles, garlic panko breadcrumbs, fresh maine lobster
More about South End Buttery
Item pic

 

Citizen Public House & Oyster Bar

1310 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Half Lobster Cocktail$22.00
Chilled half lobster served with lemon and sauces.
More about Citizen Public House & Oyster Bar
Cafe Services image

 

Cafe Services

10 St. James Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seafood Fra Diavolo with Shrimp, Lobster & Calamari
More about Cafe Services
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Bennett's Sandwich Shop

84 Peterborough St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1601 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Sub$39.99
our famous "Lobstah" sub! over half a pound of fresh maine lobster meat served on our lightly toasted small signature sub roll with light mayo, drawn butter and light lettuce.
Lobster Roll$19.99
our famous "Lobstah" roll! over a quarter pound of fresh maine lobster meat served on a lightly toasted gourmet roll with light mayo, drawn butter and light lettuce.
Lobster Grilled Cheese$21.99
**NEW** buttery grilled cheese served with maine lobster, melted provolone cheese and topped with sriracha aioli. sub for regular mayo if you can't handle the heat.
More about Bennett's Sandwich Shop
Fuji at Ink Block image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Fuji at Ink Block

352 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.6 (4510 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Rangoon$13.00
Lobster and cream cheese in golden and crispy wonton wrappers served with sweet and sour sauce
More about Fuji at Ink Block
Consumer pic

 

Tony & Elaine's - North End

111 North Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Ravioli$35.99
fresh maine lobster, ricotta, creamy tomato sauce
More about Tony & Elaine's - North End
Burro Bar image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Burro Bar

1357 Washington St, Boston

Avg 4.5 (2000 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Taco$9.00
flour tortilla, avocado, corn + tomato + chipotle aioli, lettuce, crispy potato
More about Burro Bar
Buttermilk & Bourbon image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Buttermilk & Bourbon

160 commonwealth ave., Boston

Avg 4.6 (2141 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster & Corn Hushpuppies$12.00
LOBSTER & CORN HUSH PUPPIES, CHILLED CORN CUSTARD, EVERYTHING HONEY, RED ONION MARMALADE
More about Buttermilk & Bourbon
Item pic

 

North Street Grille

229 North St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1279 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
D LOBSTER BENEDICT$20.95
LOBSTER BENEDICT$30.95
More about North Street Grille
Item pic

 

Murl's Kitchen

143 Washington St, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Tail (Individual).$13.00
Lobster Rasta Pasta$25.00
Lobster Tails Plate.
More about Murl's Kitchen
Select Oyster Bar image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Select Oyster Bar

50 Gloucester St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (1179 reviews)
Takeout
Select Lobster Roll$48.00
Lobster Salad$46.00
More about Select Oyster Bar
Item pic

 

The Boston Sail Loft

80 Atlantic Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Single Lobster$35.95
A pound and a quarter lobster served with your choice of a small salad or mussels
Lobster Mac & Cheese$26.95
A blend of cheeses for our homemade macaroni and cheese, baked with fresh lobster meat. Served with a small garden salad
Lobster Salad Roll$32.95
A heaping portion of lobster meat chilled and lightly dressed with mayonnaise and served on a grilled roll. Served with French Fries and coleslaw
More about The Boston Sail Loft
Maine Lobster Bisque image

 

Mooo - Boston

15 Beacon Street Mooo...., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Maine Lobster Bisque$21.00
brandy, cognac, butter fleuron
More about Mooo - Boston
Maine Lobster Roll & Fries image

 

B & G Oysters

550 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Maine Lobster Roll & Fries$34.00
Lobster Salad, Buttered Hot Dog Bun, French Fries, Pickle, Cole Slaw
More about B & G Oysters
Alcove image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Alcove

50 Lovejoy Wharf, Boston

Avg 4.5 (1367 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
LOBSTER BISQUE$14.00
mascarpone, chervil
More about Alcove
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE • CHICKEN • TOFU • RAMEN

Yoki Express Seaport

53 Boston Wharf Rd, Boston

Avg 4.4 (222 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Rangoon$6.95
Crispy wonton shells filled with a mixture of real lobster meat and cream cheese, and glazed with raspberry sauce and sweet and sour sauce.
More about Yoki Express Seaport

