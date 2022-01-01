Lobsters in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve lobsters
Tiki Rock
2 Broad Street, Boston
|Lobster Risotto
|$28.00
Fresh Lobster Meat, Wild Mixed Mushrooms, Asparagus, & Shaved Parmesan Cheese
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Eventide Fenway
1321 Boylston Street, Boston
|Maine Lobster Stew
|$21.00
Maine lobster added to a base of rich lobster stock with green curry paste, sweet potato, hen of the woods mushrooms, coconut milk and chili oil. Served with our house-made saltines.
Contains shellfish, soy, dairy, gluten, and alliums.
|Eventide Brown Butter Lobster Roll
|$21.00
Our non-traditional lobster roll served on a house-made Chinese style steamed bun with warm lobster meat tossed in brown butter. Gluten free buns are available.
Contains shellfish, gluten, and dairy.
Mamma Maria
3 North Square, Boston
|Lobster Agnolotti Pasta
|$40.00
Venetian-style Maine lobster and pasta agnolotti with poached asparagus, red tobiko, oriental mushrooms, and crumbled guanciale.
SEAFOOD
Row 34
383 CONGRESS ST, Boston
|Creamy Lobster Roll
|$46.00
Ethel's Classic Lobster Salad, cole slaw, kettle chips
|Warm Buttered Lobster Roll
|$46.00
Locally caught lobster from ME, poached in warm butter in a brioche bun topped off with sea salt. Served with coleslaw and kettle chips.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
LoLa 42 Boston
22 Liberty St, Boston
|Lobster Fried Rice
|$72.00
Snow Peas, Fresno, Carrots, Red & Yellow Peppers, Egg, Smoked Soy Glaze
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sons of Boston
19 Union St, Boston
|Lobster Bisque Bowl
|$13.00
Creamy and salty bisque flavored by Maine lobster and topped with fresh picked lobster meat
|Loaded Lobster Roll
|$31.00
5oz fresh lobster meat in a brioche bun
Hot - Poached in butter and cream
Cold - Tossed with mayo, celery and lettuce
Po' Boy - Tempura battered and fried lobster meat with remoulade and lettuce
Shore Leave
11 WILLIAM E MULLINS WAY, Boston
|Lobster Salad Roll
|$28.00
brown butter, yuzu kosho mayo, avocado, celery, chive
Allergens: dairy, shellfish, eggs, allium, sesame, soy
WRAPS • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Max's Deli Café
151 Milk St, Boston
|Lobster Bisque
ReelHouse Boston Waterfront
6 New Street, East Boston
|Lobster Roll
|$32.00
served cold, buttered bun, side of mixed greens, house made chips
Venezia Restaurant
20 Ericsson Street, Dorchester
|Fettuccine Lobster
|$42.00
FRENCH FRIES
Chickadee
21 Dry Dock Ave, Boston
|Lobster Campanelle
|$36.00
fra diavolo, calabrian chili, crispy garlic, chive
DIM SUM • NOODLES
Banyan Bar + Refuge
553 Tremont St, Boston
|Lobster Roll Bao (gf*)
|$23.00
chilled lobster, mayo, lemon, scallions, onion, celery
SEAFOOD
The Barking Crab
88 Sleeper St, Boston
|Lobster Mac & Cheese*
|$34.00
home-made cheese sauce, lobster meat & ritz crackers
|Naked Lobster Roll*
|$37.00
Butter poached fresh lobster meat, served on a toasted roll. Fries, slaw & a pickle included!
|1.5 lb Steamed Hard Shell Lobster*
|$51.00
served with corn on the cob, lemon & drawn butter
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
South End Buttery
312 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|Tail & Claw Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$29.00
lumache noodles, garlic panko breadcrumbs, fresh maine lobster
Citizen Public House & Oyster Bar
1310 Boylston Street, Boston
|Half Lobster Cocktail
|$22.00
Chilled half lobster served with lemon and sauces.
Cafe Services
10 St. James Ave, Boston
|Seafood Fra Diavolo with Shrimp, Lobster & Calamari
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Bennett's Sandwich Shop
84 Peterborough St, Boston
|Lobster Sub
|$39.99
our famous "Lobstah" sub! over half a pound of fresh maine lobster meat served on our lightly toasted small signature sub roll with light mayo, drawn butter and light lettuce.
|Lobster Roll
|$19.99
our famous "Lobstah" roll! over a quarter pound of fresh maine lobster meat served on a lightly toasted gourmet roll with light mayo, drawn butter and light lettuce.
|Lobster Grilled Cheese
|$21.99
**NEW** buttery grilled cheese served with maine lobster, melted provolone cheese and topped with sriracha aioli. sub for regular mayo if you can't handle the heat.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Fuji at Ink Block
352 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Lobster Rangoon
|$13.00
Lobster and cream cheese in golden and crispy wonton wrappers served with sweet and sour sauce
Tony & Elaine's - North End
111 North Washington Street, Boston
|Lobster Ravioli
|$35.99
fresh maine lobster, ricotta, creamy tomato sauce
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Burro Bar
1357 Washington St, Boston
|Lobster Taco
|$9.00
flour tortilla, avocado, corn + tomato + chipotle aioli, lettuce, crispy potato
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Buttermilk & Bourbon
160 commonwealth ave., Boston
|Lobster & Corn Hushpuppies
|$12.00
LOBSTER & CORN HUSH PUPPIES, CHILLED CORN CUSTARD, EVERYTHING HONEY, RED ONION MARMALADE
North Street Grille
229 North St, Boston
|D LOBSTER BENEDICT
|$20.95
|LOBSTER BENEDICT
|$30.95
Murl's Kitchen
143 Washington St, Dorchester
|Lobster Tail (Individual).
|$13.00
|Lobster Rasta Pasta
|$25.00
|Lobster Tails Plate.
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Select Oyster Bar
50 Gloucester St, Boston
|Select Lobster Roll
|$48.00
|Lobster Salad
|$46.00
The Boston Sail Loft
80 Atlantic Ave, Boston
|Single Lobster
|$35.95
A pound and a quarter lobster served with your choice of a small salad or mussels
|Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$26.95
A blend of cheeses for our homemade macaroni and cheese, baked with fresh lobster meat. Served with a small garden salad
|Lobster Salad Roll
|$32.95
A heaping portion of lobster meat chilled and lightly dressed with mayonnaise and served on a grilled roll. Served with French Fries and coleslaw
Mooo - Boston
15 Beacon Street Mooo...., Boston
|Maine Lobster Bisque
|$21.00
brandy, cognac, butter fleuron
B & G Oysters
550 Tremont Street, Boston
|Maine Lobster Roll & Fries
|$34.00
Lobster Salad, Buttered Hot Dog Bun, French Fries, Pickle, Cole Slaw
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Alcove
50 Lovejoy Wharf, Boston
|LOBSTER BISQUE
|$14.00
mascarpone, chervil
- 2
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.