Lox in Boston

Pavement Coffeehouse | Berklee
1096 Boylston Street, Boston
|Lox & Lemon Dill
|$10.00
nova lox, lemon & dill cream cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, on a bagel
|Classic Lox
|$10.00
nova lox, cream cheese, tomatoes, onions, capers, on a bagel
Pavement Coffeehouse | Symphony
44 Gainsborough Street, Boston
|Lox & Lemon Dill
|$10.00
nova lox, lemon & dill cream cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, on a bagel
|Classic Lox
|$10.00
nova lox, cream cheese, tomatoes, onions, capers, on a bagel
Pavement Coffeehouse | BU
736 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston
|Lox & Lemon Dill
|$10.00
nova lox, lemon & dill cream cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, on a bagel
|Classic Lox
|$10.00
nova lox, cream cheese, tomatoes, onions, capers, on a bagel
Pavement Coffeehouse | Fenway
1334 Boylston Street, Boston
|Lox & Lemon Dill
|$10.00
nova lox, lemon & dill cream cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, on a bagel
|Classic Lox
|$10.00
nova lox, cream cheese, tomatoes, onions, capers, on a bagel
Cobblestones
30 Charles St, Boston
|The Lox
|$10.00
Toasted bagel, cream cheese, smoked salmon, sliced cucumbers, chopped red onion and capers
Better Bagels
83a Seaport Boulevard, Boston
|Side Of Lox(2oz)
|$8.00
|Side Of Lox (1\\4lb)
|$12.50
|Lox Cream Cheese 8oz
|$12.00
