Lox in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve lox

Pavement Coffeehouse | Berklee

1096 Boylston Street, Boston

Takeout
Lox & Lemon Dill$10.00
nova lox, lemon & dill cream cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, on a bagel
Classic Lox$10.00
nova lox, cream cheese, tomatoes, onions, capers, on a bagel
Pavement Coffeehouse | Symphony

44 Gainsborough Street, Boston

TakeoutDelivery
Lox & Lemon Dill$10.00
nova lox, lemon & dill cream cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, on a bagel
Classic Lox$10.00
nova lox, cream cheese, tomatoes, onions, capers, on a bagel
Pavement Coffeehouse | BU

736 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston

Takeout
Lox & Lemon Dill$10.00
nova lox, lemon & dill cream cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, on a bagel
Classic Lox$10.00
nova lox, cream cheese, tomatoes, onions, capers, on a bagel
Pavement Coffeehouse | Fenway

1334 Boylston Street, Boston

TakeoutDelivery
Lox & Lemon Dill$10.00
nova lox, lemon & dill cream cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, on a bagel
Classic Lox$10.00
nova lox, cream cheese, tomatoes, onions, capers, on a bagel
Bakey

151 Tremont, Boston

Takeout
Salmon Nova Lox$10.00
Cobblestones

30 Charles St, Boston

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
The Lox$10.00
Toasted bagel, cream cheese, smoked salmon, sliced cucumbers, chopped red onion and capers
Better Bagels

83a Seaport Boulevard, Boston

Takeout
Side Of Lox(2oz)$8.00
Side Of Lox (1\\4lb)$12.50
Lox Cream Cheese 8oz$12.00
Deja Brew

704 East Broadway, South Boston

TakeoutFast Pay
Lox Avocado Toast$12.20
Pavement Coffeehouse | Newbury St.

286 Newbury Street, Boston

TakeoutFast Pay
Lox & Lemon Dill$10.00
nova lox, lemon & dill cream cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, on a bagel
Classic Lox$10.00
nova lox, cream cheese, tomatoes, onions, capers, on a bagel
