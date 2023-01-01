Mahi mahi in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve mahi mahi
More about Granary Tavern
Granary Tavern
170 Milk Street, Boston
|Mahi Mahi Tacos
|$18.00
|Mahi Mahi Sandwich
|$20.00
More about Six West - Cambria Hotel
Six West - Cambria Hotel
6 W Broadway, South Boston
|Mahi Tacos Fried
|$23.00
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.