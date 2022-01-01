Maki in Boston
KOREAN BBQ • SALADS • BBQ • SUSHI • CHICKEN
Crave Chinatown
75 Kneeland St, Boston
|2 Maki Rolls
|$12.00
|3 Maki Rolls
|$17.00
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
LoLa 42 Boston
22 Liberty St, Boston
|Avocado Maki
|$13.00
6 piece avocado
avocado, rice, nori (seaweed on outside)
|Kani Maki (King Crab)
|$27.00
8 pieces
king crab, cucumber, rice, inside out (rice on outside)
|Negihama Maki (Hamachi & Scallion) Roll
|$21.00
6 piece
Hamachi (yellowtail), scallion, rice, nori (seaweed on outside)
The Q
660 Washington St, Boston
|BOSTON MAKI ROLL
|$13.55
salmon, avocado, lettuce, and cucumber topped with tobiko and honey wasabi sauce
SUSHI
Umai
224 Newbury St, Boston
|Vegetarian Maki Combo
|$18.95
|Umai Maki
|$14.95
Shrimp, tobiko, avocado, cucumber topped with a layer of crunchy spicy tuna. (8 pcs)
|Volcano Maki
|$14.95
Shrimp, tobiko, cucumber topped with a layer of seared tuna, finished with a touch of sesame garlic sauce. (8 pcs)
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Fuji at Ink Block
352 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Eel Bomb Maki
|$18.00
Freshwater eel inside and outside, drizzled with unagi sauce and sesame seeds
|Asparagus Maki (G)(V)
|$6.00
Asparagus
|Spicy Maki Lunch *
|$26.50
Spicy Tuna, Spicy Salmon, Spicy Tempura Maki Katsu Style
SUSHI
Crudo
78 Salem Street, Boston
|Tropical Maki
|$10.00
|Bruins Maki
|$19.00
|Celtic Maki
|$17.00
SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN
Sushi Kappo
86 Peterborough Street, Boston
|Sweet Potato Maki w/Cucumber Roll
|$7.95
|Crazy Maki Roll
|$14.45
Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails
118 Dorchester St., South Boston
|Avocado Maki
|$9.00
Jalapeño & mango salsa
SUSHI • TAPAS
Basho Japanese Brasserie
1338 Boylston St, Boston
|MAKI AND NIGIRI
|$30.00
SUSHI • NOODLES
Shun's Kitchen
520 Columbus ave, Boston
|Maki Lunch
|$14.95
|Salmon Skin Maki
|$7.95
Crispy salmon skin with cucumber and scallion.
|Negi-Hama Maki
|$7.95
Yellowtail with scallion
Genki Ya of Boston
232 Tremont Street, Boston
|Maki Special 2 Rolls
|$13.95
|Maki Special 3 Rolls
|$18.95
|D: Sushi & Maki Platter 100 Pc
|$139.95
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white fish, shrimp, fresh-water eel 5pcs sushi each. Health ichiban roll, spicy salmon roll, eel-avocado roll, california roll, spicy tuna roll, rainbow roll, salmon roll, crazy roll, tuna roll
