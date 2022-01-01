Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Maki in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve maki

Crave Chinatown image

KOREAN BBQ • SALADS • BBQ • SUSHI • CHICKEN

Crave Chinatown

75 Kneeland St, Boston

Avg 3.8 (816 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
2 Maki Rolls$12.00
3 Maki Rolls$17.00
More about Crave Chinatown
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

LoLa 42 Boston

22 Liberty St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (2127 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Maki$13.00
6 piece avocado
avocado, rice, nori (seaweed on outside)
Kani Maki (King Crab)$27.00
8 pieces
king crab, cucumber, rice, inside out (rice on outside)
Negihama Maki (Hamachi & Scallion) Roll$21.00
6 piece
Hamachi (yellowtail), scallion, rice, nori (seaweed on outside)
More about LoLa 42 Boston
Banner pic

 

The Q

660 Washington St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BOSTON MAKI ROLL$13.55
salmon, avocado, lettuce, and cucumber topped with tobiko and honey wasabi sauce
More about The Q
Umai image

SUSHI

Umai

224 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (1546 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetarian Maki Combo$18.95
Umai Maki$14.95
Shrimp, tobiko, avocado, cucumber topped with a layer of crunchy spicy tuna. (8 pcs)
Volcano Maki$14.95
Shrimp, tobiko, cucumber topped with a layer of seared tuna, finished with a touch of sesame garlic sauce. (8 pcs)
More about Umai
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Fuji at Ink Block

352 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.6 (4510 reviews)
Takeout
Eel Bomb Maki$18.00
Freshwater eel inside and outside, drizzled with unagi sauce and sesame seeds
Asparagus Maki (G)(V)$6.00
Asparagus
Spicy Maki Lunch *$26.50
Spicy Tuna, Spicy Salmon, Spicy Tempura Maki Katsu Style
More about Fuji at Ink Block
Crudo image

SUSHI

Crudo

78 Salem Street, Boston

Avg 4.3 (712 reviews)
Takeout
Tropical Maki$10.00
Bruins Maki$19.00
Celtic Maki$17.00
More about Crudo
Sushi Kappo image

SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN

Sushi Kappo

86 Peterborough Street, Boston

Avg 4.6 (338 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Maki w/Cucumber Roll$7.95
Crazy Maki Roll$14.45
More about Sushi Kappo
Item pic

 

Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails

118 Dorchester St., South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Maki$9.00
Jalapeño & mango salsa
More about Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails
Basho Japanese Brasserie image

SUSHI • TAPAS

Basho Japanese Brasserie

1338 Boylston St, Boston

Avg 4.3 (2533 reviews)
Takeout
MAKI AND NIGIRI$30.00
More about Basho Japanese Brasserie
Item pic

SUSHI • NOODLES

Shun's Kitchen

520 Columbus ave, Boston

Avg 4.6 (678 reviews)
Takeout
Maki Lunch$14.95
Salmon Skin Maki$7.95
Crispy salmon skin with cucumber and scallion.
Negi-Hama Maki$7.95
Yellowtail with scallion
More about Shun's Kitchen
Item pic

 

Genki Ya of Boston

232 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Maki Special 2 Rolls$13.95
Maki Special 3 Rolls$18.95
D: Sushi & Maki Platter 100 Pc$139.95
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white fish, shrimp, fresh-water eel 5pcs sushi each. Health ichiban roll, spicy salmon roll, eel-avocado roll, california roll, spicy tuna roll, rainbow roll, salmon roll, crazy roll, tuna roll
More about Genki Ya of Boston

Browse other tasty dishes in Boston

Lassi

Stew

Turkey Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Croissant Sandwiches

Chipotle Chicken

Ceviche

Apple Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Boston to explore

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Boston to explore

From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (94 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Winthrop

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston