Mango smoothies in Boston

Coco Leaf Dorchester
1480 Dorchester Avenue, Boston
|Mango Passionfruit Smoothie
|$5.75
|Mango Smoothie
|$5.50
Pho Hoa - Dorchester
1370 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Mango Smoothie
|$4.50
Imported mango jam.
