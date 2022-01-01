Margherita pizza in Boston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve margherita pizza

Dirty Water Dough - East Boston image

 

Dirty Water Dough - East Boston

20 MAVERICK STREET, BOSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Margherita Pizza$12.00
House tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, romano cheese, tomato, fresh basil
Large Margherita Pizza$18.00
House tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, romano cheese, tomato, fresh basil
More about Dirty Water Dough - East Boston
Dirty Water Dough Co. image

 

Dirty Water Dough Co.

222 Newbury Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Margherita Pizza$18.00
House tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, romano cheese, tomato, fresh basil
Small Margherita Pizza$12.00
Fresh mozzarella, tomato slices, house red sauce, garlic oil, fresh basil, Romano cheese
Large Margherita Pizza$18.00
Fresh mozzarella, tomato slices, house red sauce, garlic oil, fresh basil, Romano cheese
More about Dirty Water Dough Co.
Raso's Bar & Grille image

 

Raso's Bar & Grille

209 Mystic Avenue, Medofrd

No reviews yet
Takeout
Margherita Pizza$18.00
More about Raso's Bar & Grille
Consumer pic

 

Piattini

226 Newbury Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
MARGHERITA PIZZA$15.00
Roasted tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil
More about Piattini
FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca image

 

FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca

16 Derne Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
MARGHERITA PIZZA$20.00
tomato, fresh mozzarella & basil
More about FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca
Margherita Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Locale

352 Hanover St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (696 reviews)
Takeout
Margherita Pizza$11.00
homemade tomato sauce, mozzarella , basil
More about Locale
Margherita Pizza image

 

Lily's Bar - Pizza - Patio

2 Oliver Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Margherita Pizza$22.00
sliced tomatoes, oaxaca cheese, mozzarella, evoo
More about Lily's Bar - Pizza - Patio
Margherita Pizza image

 

Capo Restaurant

443 West Broadway, South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Margherita Pizza$14.00
fresh mozzarella, marinara, basil
More about Capo Restaurant
Halftime Pizza - Boston image

 

Halftime Pizza - Boston

115 causeway street, BOSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ritas Margherita Pizza$22.95
Halftime Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Sliced Roma Tomato, Garlic Oil, Basil
More about Halftime Pizza - Boston
Artu image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Artu

6 Prince Street, Boston

Avg 4.3 (4023 reviews)
Takeout
Margherita Pizza$15.00
More about Artu
Margarita Pizza image

 

The Corner Tavern

421 Marlborough St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Margarita Pizza$12.50
More about The Corner Tavern
Tavolo Ristorante image

 

Tavolo Ristorante

1918 Dorchester Avenue, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
MARGHERITA PIZZA$14.00
basil, san marzano tomatoes, mozzarella
More about Tavolo Ristorante
Rocco's Cucina and Bar image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rocco's Cucina and Bar

450 Commercial St, Boston

Avg 4.2 (454 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Margherita Pizza$16.95
Sliced tomatoes, basil, and mozzarella cheese
More about Rocco's Cucina and Bar
Item pic

 

Worden Hall

22 West Broadway, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Deep Dish Margherita Pizza$21.00
Margherita Pizza$17.00
Rustico tomato sauce, maplebrook farms mozzarella, and basil
More about Worden Hall
Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant

425 West Broadway, South Boston

Avg 4.6 (9775 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Margherita Pizza$14.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
More about Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant

