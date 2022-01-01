Margherita pizza in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve margherita pizza
More about Dirty Water Dough - East Boston
Dirty Water Dough - East Boston
20 MAVERICK STREET, BOSTON
|Small Margherita Pizza
|$12.00
House tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, romano cheese, tomato, fresh basil
|Large Margherita Pizza
|$18.00
House tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, romano cheese, tomato, fresh basil
More about Dirty Water Dough Co.
Dirty Water Dough Co.
222 Newbury Street, Boston
|Large Margherita Pizza
|$18.00
House tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, romano cheese, tomato, fresh basil
|Small Margherita Pizza
|$12.00
Fresh mozzarella, tomato slices, house red sauce, garlic oil, fresh basil, Romano cheese
|Large Margherita Pizza
|$18.00
Fresh mozzarella, tomato slices, house red sauce, garlic oil, fresh basil, Romano cheese
More about Piattini
Piattini
226 Newbury Street, Boston
|MARGHERITA PIZZA
|$15.00
Roasted tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil
More about FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca
FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca
16 Derne Street, Boston
|MARGHERITA PIZZA
|$20.00
tomato, fresh mozzarella & basil
More about Locale
PIZZA • SALADS
Locale
352 Hanover St, Boston
|Margherita Pizza
|$11.00
homemade tomato sauce, mozzarella , basil
More about Lily's Bar - Pizza - Patio
Lily's Bar - Pizza - Patio
2 Oliver Street, Boston
|Margherita Pizza
|$22.00
sliced tomatoes, oaxaca cheese, mozzarella, evoo
More about Capo Restaurant
Capo Restaurant
443 West Broadway, South Boston
|Margherita Pizza
|$14.00
fresh mozzarella, marinara, basil
More about Halftime Pizza - Boston
Halftime Pizza - Boston
115 causeway street, BOSTON
|Ritas Margherita Pizza
|$22.95
Halftime Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Sliced Roma Tomato, Garlic Oil, Basil
More about Tavolo Ristorante
Tavolo Ristorante
1918 Dorchester Avenue, Dorchester
|MARGHERITA PIZZA
|$14.00
basil, san marzano tomatoes, mozzarella
More about Rocco's Cucina and Bar
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rocco's Cucina and Bar
450 Commercial St, Boston
|Margherita Pizza
|$16.95
Sliced tomatoes, basil, and mozzarella cheese
More about Worden Hall
Worden Hall
22 West Broadway, Boston
|Deep Dish Margherita Pizza
|$21.00
|Margherita Pizza
|$17.00
Rustico tomato sauce, maplebrook farms mozzarella, and basil
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.