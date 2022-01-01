Meatball subs in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve meatball subs
WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Penguin Pizza
735 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Meatball Sub
|$12.00
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE
Monica's Mercato
130 Salem St, Boston
|Meatball Sub
|$18.00
FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca
16 Derne Street, Boston
|MEATBALL SUB
|$11.00
homemade meatball, plum tomato sauce, provolone & pecorino
WRAPS • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Max's Deli Café
151 Milk St, Boston
|Black Angus Meatball Sub
|$12.95
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rocco's Cucina and Bar
450 Commercial St, Boston
|Meatball Sub
|$12.95
Delicately seasoned, lean ground beef topped with our sauce and cheese, the oven-baked
