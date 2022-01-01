Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatball subs in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve meatball subs

Penguin Pizza image

WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Penguin Pizza

735 Huntington Ave, Boston

Avg 4.9 (830 reviews)
Takeout
Meatball Sub$12.00
More about Penguin Pizza
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE

Monica's Mercato

130 Salem St, Boston

Avg 4.6 (1842 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Meatball Sub$18.00
More about Monica's Mercato
FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca image

 

FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca

16 Derne Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
MEATBALL SUB$11.00
homemade meatball, plum tomato sauce, provolone & pecorino
More about FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca
McKenna's Cafe image

SANDWICHES

McKenna's Cafe

109 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.2 (1369 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Meatball Sub$9.50
More about McKenna's Cafe
Max's Deli Café image

WRAPS • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Max's Deli Café

151 Milk St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1512 reviews)
Takeout
Black Angus Meatball Sub$12.95
More about Max's Deli Café
Item pic

 

The Corner Tavern

421 Marlborough St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meatball Sub$15.75
More about The Corner Tavern
Rocco's Cucina and Bar image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rocco's Cucina and Bar

450 Commercial St, Boston

Avg 4.2 (454 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Meatball Sub$12.95
Delicately seasoned, lean ground beef topped with our sauce and cheese, the oven-baked
More about Rocco's Cucina and Bar
The Butcher Shop image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Butcher Shop

552 Tremont Street, Boston

Avg 4.2 (1600 reviews)
Takeout
Mama's Meatball Sub$14.00
meatballs, mozzarella, basil, baguette
More about The Butcher Shop

