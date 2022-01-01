Meatloaf in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve meatloaf
Pho Hoa - Dorchester
1370 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|102 Grilled Pork Chop, Julienne Pork Skin, & Vietnamese Meatloaf Rice Plate
|$11.95
Com Suon Bi Cha - Rice plates are served with broken grain white rice, a side of lettuce, julienned cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, served with sweet fish sauce.
|103 Grilled Pork Chop, Julienne Pork Skin, Vietnamese Meatloaf, Fried Egg Rice Plate
|$12.95
Com Suon Bi Cha Trung - Rice plates are served with broken grain white rice, a side of lettuce, julienned cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, served with sweet fish sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
WRAPS • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Max's Deli Café
151 Milk St, Boston
|Meatloaf With Mashed Potatoes
|$13.95
Served with garlic mashed potatoes and side salad.
Franklin Cafe
278 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|TURKEY MEATLOAF
|$21.00
Turkish fig gravy and chive mashed potatoes.
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
South End Buttery
312 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|Buttery Meatloaf Sandwich
|$13.00
gruyère, bacon, roasted tomato, arugula, pressed on ciabatta
|Buttery Meatloaf (beef & pork)
|$24.00
ground beef and pork, mashed potatoes, crispy brussels sprouts, mushroom gravy
SANDWICHES
Parish Cafe & Bar
361 Boylston Street, Boston
|MEATLOAF DINNER
|$19.95
Chipotle Meatloaf, Roasted Red Onion, Crispy Onion, Garlic Mashed & Gravy
|THE MEATLOAF CLUB
|$19.95
Chef Brian Poe of Parish Cafe & Bar and The Tip Tap Room
chipotle meatloaf, applewood smoked bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, and mexican crema, served on country white toast, sided with mashed potatoes and gravy topped with crispy onion straws
